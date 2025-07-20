One Of Wolfgang Puck's Favorite Sandwiches Is Deceptively Easy To Make At Home

His name is synonymous with elite culinary excellence, but it turns out one of Wolfgang Puck's all-time favorite sandwiches isn't anything too fancy — it's a classic Cuban sandwich. In an article he wrote for the Detroit Free Press, Puck shared why the traditional South Florida lunch is one of his top meals of all time.

"It's one of the most generous sandwiches I have encountered, featuring cheese and a generous assortment of cured and cooked meats, plus pickles and mustard, cooked not between two slices of bread but inside a length of long, slender French bread," Puck wrote. "Better still, the sandwich is weighted down to press it as thinly as possible, to produce a wonderfully crusty, crunchy exterior that complements the hot, rich filling bound together with melted cheese."

Puck went on to write about how simple it is to make a Cuban sandwich at home, as you can easily customize your lunch with the ingredients you have on hand — just so long as you achieve the iconic tangy notes by including sliced dill pickles and yellow ballpark-style mustard. He also says that it's important give your panini grill a helping hand by placing something heavy — big cans or even bricks — on top of it to create a super-pressed, thin-and-crispy effect. Be sure to evenly distribute the pressure so you end up with a consistent crispiness throughout your Cuban.