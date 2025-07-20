One Of Wolfgang Puck's Favorite Sandwiches Is Deceptively Easy To Make At Home
His name is synonymous with elite culinary excellence, but it turns out one of Wolfgang Puck's all-time favorite sandwiches isn't anything too fancy — it's a classic Cuban sandwich. In an article he wrote for the Detroit Free Press, Puck shared why the traditional South Florida lunch is one of his top meals of all time.
"It's one of the most generous sandwiches I have encountered, featuring cheese and a generous assortment of cured and cooked meats, plus pickles and mustard, cooked not between two slices of bread but inside a length of long, slender French bread," Puck wrote. "Better still, the sandwich is weighted down to press it as thinly as possible, to produce a wonderfully crusty, crunchy exterior that complements the hot, rich filling bound together with melted cheese."
Puck went on to write about how simple it is to make a Cuban sandwich at home, as you can easily customize your lunch with the ingredients you have on hand — just so long as you achieve the iconic tangy notes by including sliced dill pickles and yellow ballpark-style mustard. He also says that it's important give your panini grill a helping hand by placing something heavy — big cans or even bricks — on top of it to create a super-pressed, thin-and-crispy effect. Be sure to evenly distribute the pressure so you end up with a consistent crispiness throughout your Cuban.
More pro tips to create a fantastic Cuban sandwich
Like Wolfgang Puck says, Cuban sandwiches are deliciously customizable, and chefs have long been working to elevate the salty, savory, tangy flavors contained in each bite. One of many tips to perfect the Cuban sandwich is to give your pork plenty of time resting in a traditional mojo — a garlic-packed, citrus-infused Cuban marinade — to create super-tender pork with a unique flavor. Just like Cuban sandwiches in general, your mojo marinade can be crafted to reflect your own taste preferences. Add cilantro, mint, oregano, or other spices and herbs to make it your own.
You can experiment with different types of meats to create your ideal Cuban. Puck is partial to using ham, pork, and salami, a meat which yields a Tampa-style Cuban sandwich. The type of bread you use is also a matter of personal preference. While Puck prefers the taste of a chewy French bread, others say a classic pan Cubano bread is best. Made with lard, it offers a richer flavor and chewier texture. No matter what kind of bread you choose, remember that giving it enough time, heat, and pressure to crisp up is key. Puck recommends brushing the top of the bread with butter before placing it on a preheated panini grill (or the bottom of a hot pan) and pressing it to get the crispy, flat texture you expect when you bite into a Cuban sandwich.