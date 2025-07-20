The Vintage Spiced Cake That Early Voters Got As A Reward For Showing Up

If you could time travel back to Election Day in the late 1700s, you most certainly would not have received an "I Voted" sticker (sadly, stickers weren't invented yet). But you might have received something even better: free cake! Fittingly, some polling places served "Election Cake." This phenomenon surfaced in New England, both as a way to encourage voters but also for the women who baked the cakes to nudge male voters towards their preferred candidates. (Bear in mind that women were not allowed to vote then, so this was one of the limited ways that they could influence the outcome.)

Election Cake is believed to have emerged from Hartford, Connecticut, although it's sometimes described more generally as a New England tradition. The cake is a fruitcake made with yeast, similar to classic (albeit divisive) English fruitcakes in terms of ingredients, but with a lighter texture.

The first recorded mentions of Election Cake date to 1771. In the pre-revolutionary times, the few colonists with the right to vote had to travel to larger cities and towns, where the cakes would be served to them. And since they had to feed a crowd, these were seriously big cakes — one recipe from 1796 called for 30 quarts (that's around 33 pounds) of flour, with dozens of eggs and a quart of brandy.