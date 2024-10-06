The Perfect Cocktail To Make With Guinness Draught
When it comes to selecting a drink, some imbibers stick to an either-or philosophy. You may consider yourself either a beer drinker or a cocktail lover, but refrain from crossing party lines. The good news is you don't always have to choose. In fact, beer cocktails can be a great way to meet in the middle and allow you to have the best of both worlds.
With the resurgence in appreciation for the classic espresso martini, now might be a good time to embrace your options. Believe it or not, the ingredient that can take your caffeinated cocktail to the next level is actually a beer — specifically, Guinness Draught.
If you need help convincing your beer- or cocktail-only friends that this is a solid idea, you can point to expert opinion. Zack Berger, Guinness brand advisor, explains why this combination makes perfect sense. When added to the formula for your espresso martini, he describes what the beer brings to the glass, saying that Guinness "will provide great body and creaminess while ensuring the cocktail isn't too sweet." That's a good reason to raise a toast of this tasty beer cocktail — and it's super easy to make, too.
Making a Guinness espresso martini
While a classic espresso martini is a combination of vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso (with perhaps a bit of simple syrup or sugar), this variation dials back the amount of vodka to make room for beer — which is incorporated as a float on the top of the drink. If you've ever wondered what stout beer is and how to drink it, you may also know that Guinness Draught has smaller bubbles than many beers, giving it an extra creamy mouthfeel. This layered approach provides a creamy foam cap as a result.
Guinness is also uniquely suited to an espresso martini thanks to its notes of roasted coffee built right in, along with complementary characteristics that could be described as chocolatey and bittersweet. When combined with a coffee liqueur and the dry base spirit, it strikes that ideal balance while delivering signature deliciousness.
Zack Berger also points out the beer's ability to bring its personality to a range of applications. "Guinness as a brand and product is incredibly versatile," he said. Maybe you already know this, as a fan of the perfect black and tan, or maybe this will be your first foray into beer cocktail territory. But next time you sit down to order a martini or opt to make one at home, go for this easy Guinness twist and enjoy how a little beer will perfectly complement one of your favorite cocktails.