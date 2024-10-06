The Perfect Cocktail To Make With Guinness Draught

When it comes to selecting a drink, some imbibers stick to an either-or philosophy. You may consider yourself either a beer drinker or a cocktail lover, but refrain from crossing party lines. The good news is you don't always have to choose. In fact, beer cocktails can be a great way to meet in the middle and allow you to have the best of both worlds.

With the resurgence in appreciation for the classic espresso martini, now might be a good time to embrace your options. Believe it or not, the ingredient that can take your caffeinated cocktail to the next level is actually a beer — specifically, Guinness Draught.

If you need help convincing your beer- or cocktail-only friends that this is a solid idea, you can point to expert opinion. Zack Berger, Guinness brand advisor, explains why this combination makes perfect sense. When added to the formula for your espresso martini, he describes what the beer brings to the glass, saying that Guinness "will provide great body and creaminess while ensuring the cocktail isn't too sweet." That's a good reason to raise a toast of this tasty beer cocktail — and it's super easy to make, too.