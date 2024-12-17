Why It Pays To Double-Strain Your Espresso Martini

The reason bartenders hate making espresso martinis doesn't apply at home. Since you're only making drinks for yourself and maybe a handful of others, you can easily enjoy a luscious, frothy espresso martini with a seamless balance of sugary sweetness, stimulating espresso, and alcoholic oomph in the comfort of your own home. And you can do it with quality ingredients you know you love, including a solid espresso or even some cold brew for an extra-smooth twist on your espresso martini. But one critical step to crafting the ideal espresso martini has nothing to do with the ingredients at all.

Double-straining your cocktails is the surefire straining technique that makes homemade cocktails taste expensive. Usually done with the help of a regular cocktail strainer (such as a Hawthorne strainer) for primary filtration and a smaller fine-mesh strainer for secondary filtration, double-straining your drinks not only ensures absolutely no ice from your shaker gets into your glass, but it also provides a degree of smooth consistency and frothiness you simply can't obtain with only one strain.

If you don't have the right equipment, there's a variety of models available on Amazon. The well-reviewed OXO steel cocktail strainer is an affordable Hawthorne strainer with a soft, nonslip finger rest to make it easy to pour. Or you can opt for the slightly better-reviewed professional-grade Koriko Hawthorne strainer. You can buy a fine-mesh cocktail strainer specifically for bar use, but if you've already got a small kitchen strainer at home, you can also use that.