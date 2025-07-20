The Worst Jarred Salsa At The Grocery Store Comes From A Beloved Restaurant Chain

If you're planning a tasty taco night or whipping up some cheesy enchiladas, you'll need some salsa. And while making your own salsa at home is probably the best idea, not all of us can spare the time to hack up all those tomatoes. There's no shortage of jarred salsa on any supermarket shelf, but as a Chowhound reviewer found, they're certainly not all made equal. Our critic ranked 15 popular jarred salsas, and has a firm tip for which one to avoid: Chi-Chi's Restaurant Style Mild Salsa.

It's affiliated with the Chi-Chi's restaurant chain, which served Tex-Mex dishes in a kitschy dining room until a severe food poisoning outbreak led to lawsuits and the chain shutting down in 2004, only to be revived in late 2024. And while the supermarket version of its salsa won't poison you, that's perhaps the best thing that can be said about it. Our reviewer's negative experience started before she even tasted it, noting that the look and smell is comparable to "baby vomit." A small silver lining is that it didn't taste like vomit, but instead, was just completely devoid of seasoning — no heat, not even enough salt. It's less salsa, and more just canned tomatoes with a few stray onions and peppers thrown in, and an oddly crunchy texture for a food that's typically much squishier.