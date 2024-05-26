The Right Way To Cut Tomatoes For Salsa (With A Bloody Mary Bonus)

There are precious few culinary joys as pure and blissful as biting into a fresh, vine-ripened tomato, with sweet, summery, tangy juice bursting with each bite. While juice is a plus in most cases, when working with fresh tomatoes to make a zesty homemade salsa — less is more, juice-wise. So before you simply chop whole tomatoes or toss the whole fruit — be it an heirloom variety, a Roma tomato, a prized San Marzano, or a hodgepodge of whatever you have in the garden into the food processor, there's a right and wrong way to chop 'maters for salsa.

Advertisement

Specifically, you'll want to slice them in a way that allows you to scoop out and remove the majority of the seeds, to create a super-flavorful, never-watery salsa. After you've de-seeded, it's important to place the chunks and pieces in a colander or sieve that allows excess juice to drain before combining with other key ingredients like peppers, lime, cilantro, onions, garlic, and salt.

There is no one right way to create a salsa — there are so many options for texture, heat levels, sweetness, and ingredients. But no matter the salsa recipe you're using, scooping out and draining away seeds and moisture always creates a more flavorful, less runny salsa that's all the better to be scooped up and dipped into.

Advertisement