Fresh Ginger Vs Dried: Which Is Better For Homemade Ginger Ale?

Ginger ale may have had a relatively recent genesis, dating back to the mid-19th century in an Irish apothecary, but ginger has been in use for thousands of years. As Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen in East Brunswick, New Jersey, told Chowhound, generations of people throughout Asia have relied on the rhizome as both a spice and a salve, passing down their culinary and medicinal traditions through ginger-enriched broths, marinades, teas, and other beverages. For Gentile, ginger is equally food, medicine, and family history. Her Filipino grandmother would slice ginger into salabat (ginger tea) or soup when she was sick, providing comfort and care through the herbaceous plant, and those memories inform how Gentile makes ginger ale to this day. "Fresh ginger ale," she told Chowhound, "should be refreshing and comforting."

According to Gentile, those qualities require fresh young ginger as opposed to the dried stuff. When ginger is fresh and young, it has a stronger bite and a tender, juicy texture. "Fresh gives you the clean, vibrant kick that makes homemade ginger ale so refreshing," says Gentile. If you're looking for a greater depth of flavor (or just don't have enough fresh on hand), you can add some dried ginger to the fresh — just don't forget to be judicious, as the dried kind is more potent.

Candied ginger or ginger flavorings can be used, but they shouldn't make up the beverage's foundation, except as a last resort. Steeping fresh ginger, insists Gentile, "gives the drink its body and soul."