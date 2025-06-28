Time-Saver Or Total Flop? The Truth About This Rotisserie Chicken Shredding Shortcut

Grocery store rotisserie chickens are cheaper than their raw counterparts, making them a tasty and economical selection. They sit in those steamy containers where the meat can soften enough to fall right off the bone — if they're nice and hot, anyway. By the time you bring the chicken home or refrigerate it, the meat has usually cooled and become less tender. This puts shoppers in a pinch: the chicken is either too hot to comfortably pull off the bone with your hands or it's too cold to remove efficiently. As always, the internet has come up with a time-saving suggestion to fix food-related frustrations.

A viral TikTok hack has users breaking down rotisserie chickens in gallon freezer bags. It's as simple as sliding the chicken from its original container into the bag, sealing it to squeeze out the air, and then squishing the chicken by hand or with a rolling pin.

After the chicken is flattened, you can pull the bones right out of the bag, leaving you with small and tender pieces of rotisserie chicken. It's also an easy way to season and marinate the food. For instance, you can make a dreamy lemon pepper marinade by sprinkling lemon pepper seasoning, lemon juice, and olive oil right into the bag — just seal and shake. With this hack, you'll have tender and zesty chicken pieces that can be used for salads and sandwiches.