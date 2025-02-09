The Science Behind How Your Rice Cooker Works

Automatic rice cookers revolutionized traditional rice-making methods ever since Toshiba launched ER-4 in the 1950s. It felt like a breath of fresh air for Japanese housewives, who could finally say goodbye to the kamado stoves they had been using for centuries.

Now, decades later, it's hard to imagine preparing rice the old-fashioned way. And why would you, when there's a kitchen appliance that could do it for you in just a matter of minutes? But have you ever thought about how rice cookers actually work?

Isn't it weird that you end up with perfectly cooked, fluffy rice at just the push of a single button, without worrying about burning it or figuring out how to cook basic stovetop steamed white rice on your own? Before we go into more detail, let's cover the basics: Rice cookers have a heat source that brings the water to a boil. The rice then absorbs this water until there's no more left in the inner pot. And to make things more interesting, once the rice softens, the device automatically keeps it warm. How incredible, right?