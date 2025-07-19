The Best Way To Plant Sweet Corn For A Gardenful Of Plump Ears And Juicy Kernels

Since you'll need to give your corn plenty of warmth and sunlight, you should take that into account when you're planning your garden. From there, it's also important to consider the type of soil you have, how nutrient-rich it is, and how well it drains. All three of these aspects play a role in determining how successful your corn haul will be by the time everything has grown.

A pH between 5.8 and 7.0 is the reported sweet spot for your corn. If you find that your soil isn't up to snuff, you can enrich it with compost, manure (make sure it isn't fresh), and anything else you need for some nutrient-dense, nitrogen-rich soil. And while it may seem finicky, corn likes to be consistently watered, but hates to be over-watered. While this might seem like corn is being a diva, really it just means that you need soil that drains well. As long as that cycle is kept up, consistent watering shouldn't be an issue.

It's also worth mentioning some companion plants if you're planning your summer garden. Dill is good at driving away certain pests, and beans, peas, and cucumbers are all great friends with corn stalks. Even lettuce can work here, as grown corn stalks help to shelter lettuce from the brunt of the summer heat. And don't worry if you've got ample corn come harvest time — it's super easy to store if need be.