The Pro Tips You Need For Great Corn Ribs From A Momofuku Chef

Grilled corn and corn on the cob are must-have sides at any summer barbecue, but did you know you can turn the succulent veggie into a vegan-friendly version of ribs? Named for their rib-like shape and the similar way in which you eat them (albeit off the cob rather than the bone), corn ribs are a mouth-watering dish fit for backyard potlucks, parties, and even casual dinners. At their best, the juicy, caramelized kernels pop in your mouth to release a sweet flavor that contrasts beautifully with savory spice rubs and creamy or tangy sauces. As an added bonus, corn ribs are quick to prepare compared to the standard pork or beef ribs that take hours to slow-roast in the oven.

Whether you want to try making corn ribs for the first time or refine your recipe and technique, professional guidance goes a long way in the kitchen. That's why Chowhound asked Stephan Go, chef at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in New York City, for expert tips on how to cook great corn ribs. This delicious dish first appeared on the menu at the now-closed Momofuku Ssäm Bar in 2017, which claimed credit for its invention on Instagram a few years ago. While you might not strive to replicate Momofuku's fine-dining take on the dish, Go's advice on everything from prep work to seasoning can help you achieve restaurant-quality corn ribs at home.