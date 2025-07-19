The Unique NYC Restaurant Where You Dine In Complete Darkness

New York City is absolutely abundant with food and drink gimmicks on a sliding scale of actual culinary value. We've got edible photo moments galore, more dubiously rewarding lines than you can shake a selfie stick at, and TikTok burgers about as delicious as a nauseated emoji. Some concepts, however, at least claim to aim for a more rarefied dining experience.

First launched in 2005, the Dinners in the Dark at Abigail's Kitchen pre-date not only some of those present-day gimmicks, but also some of the very social media platforms on which they're peddled. And the ticketed series takes dim, sexy restaurant lighting down several notches into blackness via (also somewhat sexy) blindfolds. The idea, according to the restaurant's website, is that the lack of sight enhances a diner's senses of sound, texture, and smell. We'd be remiss to omit the obvious fact that unsighted people experience eating and drinking absent visuals each day, for free — and also that this would be an ideal venue, indeed, for your friend who just can't stop feeding the phone first.