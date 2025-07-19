How The Restaurant Chain Ground Round Went From A Casual Dining Giant To A Fading Memory

For people who grew up in the Northeast or the Midwest, The Ground Round evokes a vivid childhood memory — sitting in the backseat of the car, all excited, as their parents took them to one of its locations for a hearty meal. Best of all was the free, bottomless popcorn that you could start munching on as soon as you sat down. But, like the many defunct '90s chain restaurants that should have stuck around longer, the old Ground Round is now just a fading memory.

With over 200 locations during its heyday in the '80s and '90s, it seemed like the chain was pivoting toward success. However, The Ground Round had a rough time keeping up with the congested restaurant scene coming into the turn of the century. In fact, we bet you haven't heard that name in a while, considering the company filed for bankruptcy in 2004.

Despite its unfortunate downfall, we're not just here to share the nostalgia and leave it at that. Here comes the good news: Ground Round is officially back with a whole new set of owners who are booting it up where it left off.