Serendipity3's Golden Opulence Ice Cream Sundae Comes With A Record-Breaking Price Tag

There's nothing wrong with enjoying an after-dinner sweet treat; maybe you're willing to order that $10 slice of chocolate cake while dining out or make the drive for a $5 ice cream cone. But would you ever spend $1,000 on a sundae? At New York City's Serendipity3, you have the option.

Serendipity3 is known for its unique desserts, including popularizing frozen hot chocolate. Back in 2004, the restaurant broke the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive dessert when it listed the Golden Opulence Sundae on its menu for $1,000. (The restaurant also sells a grilled cheese sandwich for more than $200.) The dessert isn't just made with regular old ice cream, though; it's made with Tahitian vanilla ice cream that's covered in edible gold foil and gold-plated almonds, and it features a sugar-molded orchid and sweet caviar. It's served in a gold-lined Baccarat crystal goblet. Plus, you eat it with an 18-carat gold spoon. The sundae has international flair, with ingredients like Tuscan chocolate and Parisian fruit on top. "It is such a treat and is so decadent!" Serendipity3's Creative Director and Chef Joe Calderone told Tasting Table in 2023.