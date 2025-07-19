Serendipity3's Golden Opulence Ice Cream Sundae Comes With A Record-Breaking Price Tag
There's nothing wrong with enjoying an after-dinner sweet treat; maybe you're willing to order that $10 slice of chocolate cake while dining out or make the drive for a $5 ice cream cone. But would you ever spend $1,000 on a sundae? At New York City's Serendipity3, you have the option.
Serendipity3 is known for its unique desserts, including popularizing frozen hot chocolate. Back in 2004, the restaurant broke the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive dessert when it listed the Golden Opulence Sundae on its menu for $1,000. (The restaurant also sells a grilled cheese sandwich for more than $200.) The dessert isn't just made with regular old ice cream, though; it's made with Tahitian vanilla ice cream that's covered in edible gold foil and gold-plated almonds, and it features a sugar-molded orchid and sweet caviar. It's served in a gold-lined Baccarat crystal goblet. Plus, you eat it with an 18-carat gold spoon. The sundae has international flair, with ingredients like Tuscan chocolate and Parisian fruit on top. "It is such a treat and is so decadent!" Serendipity3's Creative Director and Chef Joe Calderone told Tasting Table in 2023.
Serendipity3's sundae isn't the only overpriced ice cream
While the Golden Opulence Sundae is a pricey dessert, if you're just looking for a seriously expensive ice cream, you'll want to head to Japan, where Japanese gelato brand Cellato sells the world's most expensive ice cream for more than $6,000 per serving. Known as Byakuya, this creamy treat is made from Italian truffles, Parmesan, and sake lees (the leftover solids that come from the sake-making process).
When you compare the Golden Opulence Sundae to Byakuya, the former suddenly feels pretty affordable. While its hefty price tag probably isn't a sensible splurge if you're on a tight budget, if you happen to buy a winning lottery ticket, then have at it. But for what it's worth, you can buy a pint of organic Tahitian vanilla ice cream from Whole Foods for less than $5 — although you won't get all the gold details or the fruity caviar, you'll still get the same basic flavor.
