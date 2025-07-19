This Beloved Southern Grocery Chain Lets You Shop With The Help Of A Registered Dietitian

Making healthy food choices shouldn't be hard, but it tends to be overwhelming for many, nevertheless. It's no secret that food misinformation is rampant, not to mention trying to understand nutrition labels can be downright dizzying. Publix makes things a little easier for its shoppers, though, by providing access to experienced professional dietitians who want to help. While they are not available on the floor in stores, they do offer virtual services. You can send an email to Publix.Dietitian@publix.com with any nutrition questions you may have.

The popular Southern chain employs a team of rigorously trained registered dietitian nutritionists who know their stuff. So, whether you have an inquiry about the sodium content in the beloved fried chicken or the sugar in the seasonal ice cream flavors, or concerns about a potential allergen in one of the store's products, you shouldn't hesitate to reach out for guidance. The only caveat is that you will have to wait for a response, meaning you're going to want to plan your grocery list ahead of time.

You can easily look at the products online before you go to the store or place an order, and send an email if you have any questions. Just don't expect to hear back right away. When we reached out to ask about the process, we heard back within an hour from corporate dietitian Nicole Orr, telling us responses typically occur within two business days. However, the length of time is dependent on the complexity of the question.