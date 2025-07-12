Never Skip The Seasonal Offering Of This Dessert At Publix

For those fortunate enough to live near a Publix, it's more than your average store; it's a Southern grocery staple. The regional chain has become widely renowned for its fresh bread made in-store, as well as its top notch service and overall impressive selection of items. There's a lot of great things to choose from at Publix, but there's one sweet treat customers seriously recommend not missing out on.

Publix has its own line of store-brand ice cream, including an intriguing selection of limited-edition seasonal flavors. Each summer, the grocery chain has a lineup of half-gallon and pint sized special flavors that are only available for a limited time. This constant rotation of limited-edition flavors throughout the year is widely considered one of the best items to get at Publix, for obvious reasons.

The summer flavors always prove to be popular, with users on sites like Reddit singing their praises. Some even admitted to consuming gallons of the seasonal flavors because they're just that delicious. Once summer ends, they disappear and are replaced with seasonal flavors for fall with no guarantee as to which limited-edition flavors will return, so be sure to snag them while you can.