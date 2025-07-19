The Weird Restriction TSA Has On Peanut Butter
If you've ever been on a plane, you already know you can't bring large amounts of liquid through airport security. But if you've pondered bringing a jar of peanut butter on the plane in your carry-on, know this: The TSA considers peanut butter a liquid. This isn't a joke or a peanut butter myth, though it is hard to believe. What on earth do peanut butter and a bottle of water, for example, have in common?
According to TSA rules, "any item you can spread, smear, spray, or spill" counts as a liquid. Liquids of any kind must be 3.4 ounces or less and fit in a 1-quart bag to go through security. The average jar of peanut butter is 16 ounces, which breaks the rules. And don't try to thicken that jar of runny peanut butter in hopes it slips past TSA — it's still considered spreadable.
So, where does a peanut butter and jelly sandwich come into play in all this? After all, PB&J is arguably the perfect travel sandwich, thanks to its packability and that it doesn't immediately need to be refrigerated. Luckily, the TSA does not consider the sandwich a liquid, so pack all the peanut butter sandwiches you want.
Other surprising foods that the TSA considers liquids
There are a number of other food items the TSA considers liquid that may surprise you. You shouldn't take the chance and bring a container of hummus unless it's within the restricted size, because guess what? It's considered a liquid. Also, bringing too much Brie cheese isn't allowed — the TSA considers soft, creamy cheeses to be liquid — but you're just fine bringing that wheel of cheddar, a hard cheese. (Side note: you may want to think about fellow passengers before you bring any sort of soft or smelly cheese to begin with.)
The TSA is also very specific about frozen foods and liquids. If it's actually frozen, it's fine, but if it's melting, then it is considered a liquid. Finally, canned foods are also subject to liquid restrictions, and that includes a pet's canned food, so if you're bringing Fido on board, pack kibbles. When in doubt, just pack any "liquids" in your checked bag.
The TSA itself is in on the joke about the sometimes unusual rules regarding what is considered a liquid. The agency has been known to make jokes on social media, such as reminding flyers that if you're bringing chips and dip aboard, better make sure that dip is 3.4 ounces or less, or your chips might have to be enjoyed on their own.