The Weird Restriction TSA Has On Peanut Butter

If you've ever been on a plane, you already know you can't bring large amounts of liquid through airport security. But if you've pondered bringing a jar of peanut butter on the plane in your carry-on, know this: The TSA considers peanut butter a liquid. This isn't a joke or a peanut butter myth, though it is hard to believe. What on earth do peanut butter and a bottle of water, for example, have in common?

According to TSA rules, "any item you can spread, smear, spray, or spill" counts as a liquid. Liquids of any kind must be 3.4 ounces or less and fit in a 1-quart bag to go through security. The average jar of peanut butter is 16 ounces, which breaks the rules. And don't try to thicken that jar of runny peanut butter in hopes it slips past TSA — it's still considered spreadable.

So, where does a peanut butter and jelly sandwich come into play in all this? After all, PB&J is arguably the perfect travel sandwich, thanks to its packability and that it doesn't immediately need to be refrigerated. Luckily, the TSA does not consider the sandwich a liquid, so pack all the peanut butter sandwiches you want.