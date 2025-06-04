Can You Take Frozen Liquids Through TSA At The Airport?

A long, long time ago, folks were able to run up to any old gate and catch a flight/make a declaration of love/prevent an international incident mere moments after entering the airport. They also could have done so while wearing shoes and juggling water bottles the entire time. Today, between security lines, body scans, and the occasional strip show, that same journey can take quite a bit longer. And you cannot bring any standard-sized bottle of water beyond a TSA checkpoint either, even if it is for juggling. (The agency would theoretically allow a 3.4 ounce bottle, but good luck finding one.) But you can bring frozen liquids right on through.

"Frozen liquid items are allowed through the checkpoint as long as they are frozen solid when presented for screening," reads guidance on the Transportation Security Administration's website. "Frozen liquid" isn't just a bit of redundancy, either, as the agency would apply its ounce limitation to something like frozen gravy from Thanksgiving dinner. Any previously frozen liquid that's begun to melt or even soften into slush is also subject to the volume requirement. But rock hard bottles of water, juice, sports drinks, or whatever else you can keep iced are totally copacetic. And, although it's famed for its ability to take the edge off flying, liquor will not fully freeze for this, or any other, purpose.