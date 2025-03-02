5 Ways To Thicken That Jar Of Runny Peanut Butter

Peanut butter lovers know how it goes — you want a healthy, natural version of your favorite spread, but it seems impossible without also getting that pesky layer of oil at the top. Although that layer of peanut oil is responsible for the nice, creamy texture that helps you spread nut butter on your favorite bread or cracker, getting a natural peanut butter to reach the perfect consistency can be tricky, as it often ends up too runny.

Big peanut butter brands like JIF and Skippy typically use special emulsifiers or hydrogenated oils that prevent it from separating, but natural nut butters don't use those additives, resulting in the peanut's own oils separating from the butter. The oil rises to the top, while the bulk of the actual nut butter sits as a hard solid beneath it — and if you don't mix it properly, you might get a flavorless, overly oily mess. Unfortunately, stirring relentlessly with a spoon doesn't seem to do the trick, nor does storing your peanut butter upside down. So, what actually works? Here's a list of quick tricks that will help you thicken your jar of runny peanut butter.