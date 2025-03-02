5 Ways To Thicken That Jar Of Runny Peanut Butter
Peanut butter lovers know how it goes — you want a healthy, natural version of your favorite spread, but it seems impossible without also getting that pesky layer of oil at the top. Although that layer of peanut oil is responsible for the nice, creamy texture that helps you spread nut butter on your favorite bread or cracker, getting a natural peanut butter to reach the perfect consistency can be tricky, as it often ends up too runny.
Big peanut butter brands like JIF and Skippy typically use special emulsifiers or hydrogenated oils that prevent it from separating, but natural nut butters don't use those additives, resulting in the peanut's own oils separating from the butter. The oil rises to the top, while the bulk of the actual nut butter sits as a hard solid beneath it — and if you don't mix it properly, you might get a flavorless, overly oily mess. Unfortunately, stirring relentlessly with a spoon doesn't seem to do the trick, nor does storing your peanut butter upside down. So, what actually works? Here's a list of quick tricks that will help you thicken your jar of runny peanut butter.
Refrigerate it
The easiest and quickest way to thicken a jar of natural peanut butter is simply to store your spread in the fridge. Peanut oil starts turning into a solid at around 37 degrees Fahrenheit, so keeping your peanut butter in a cooler area should help it at least partially solidify, therefore preventing separation.
Another benefit of storing your peanut butter in the fridge is that it actually may increase the spread's shelf life. When unsaturated oils, like the layer that sits on top of a warm jar of natural peanut butter, come into contact with oxygen, a reaction called oxidation occurs. This reaction quickens the speed at which the product will go bad and can cause some unpleasant smells. In fact, an opened jar of peanut butter only lasts two to three months in the pantry but six to nine months in the fridge. While you may need to let the jar come to room temperature before you can scoop out some product, this storage method is infinitely better for both your peanut butter's flavor and its shelf life.
Add xanthan gum
This ingredient might sound intimidating if you've never used it before, but xanthan gum (pronounced "ZAN-than") is an incredibly versatile baking tool, and it also happens to be a great way to thicken peanut butter. Xanthan gum is a thickening agent that yields similar results to gluten, which is why it appears in many gluten-free recipes. When mixed with liquid, it becomes sticky and binds ingredients together. So, it's no surprise that it can do the same for your runny jar of peanut butter.
Simply add a dash of xanthan gum to your separated peanut butter and stir. But beware: A little goes a long way, so you may want to add in 1 teaspoon or less at a time. If you add too much, you could have a gummy mess on your hands.
Sprinkle in flavored powders
Another easy way to quickly thicken nut butter is to use a flavored powder or protein powder of your choice. Overall, protein powders tend to include natural starches or gums (like xanthan gum) that help thicken products like smoothies. One big trend taking over the nut butter world is powdered peanut butters, like PB2 and PBFit. These products lack the natural oils found in peanuts, resulting in a product that's still high in protein but lower in fat. While powdered peanut butter isn't always an ideal swap for the real thing, its already peanut-buttery taste and ultra-fine texture make it a perfect powder to use as a thickening aid.
Cocoa powder is another way to thicken your runny peanut butter without sacrificing flavor. In fact, it's often a welcome addition. Cocoa powder's concentrated chocolate flavor adds dimension to peanut butter, giving it an almost caramelized taste while still letting the nuttiness shine. Even better, when sprinkled in and stirred, it will also thicken your nut butter. You can even find PB2 Powdered Chocolate Peanut Butter with Cocoa on Amazon.
Pour in a bit of water
Adding a liquid to something too runny in order to make it thicker might sound counterintuitive, but where nuts are concerned, water does just that. Let's use a common example to demystify the science behind this phenomenon: When you eat a nut butter straight from the jar, it immediately sticks to the roof of your mouth as it comes into contact with your saliva, right? This is because nut butters contain globular proteins. When these proteins absorb water and become agitated via stirring, those proteins swell and actually act as a thickening agent.
So, try adding in water little by little to your nut butter, stirring or whisking each time, to eventually achieve a perfectly thick (yet still spreadable) consistency. The one drawback is that you could accidentally over-mix your nut butter, resulting in a not-so-pleasant texture. In that case, simply add in some oil to thin it out until it returns to your desired consistency.
Reduce the oil and mix well
If additives aren't your thing, simply removing some of the excess oil from your jar of natural peanut butter and mixing well will thicken it up. Be careful not to toss out too much oil, though, as that's where the bulk of the peanut butter's flavor comes from.
A hand mixer is the best way to stir your natural nut butter, and as a bonus, it creates way less mess. If you plan to do your mixing in the jar itself, you only need to attach one beater. Push the beater to the bottom, hold the jar tightly, and mix at the lowest speed. Slowly move the beater up and down as you go until you've achieved your desired peanut butter texture. This balance is delicate, though, as the longer you mix, the thicker the spread will become. Just make sure the oil is evenly distributed. Try mixing for short periods of time and taste-testing in between.