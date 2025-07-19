The Best Cove Probiotic Soda Flavor Is As Close To The Real Stuff As You Can Get
The rise of probiotic sodas shouldn't be a surprise. People care more about their gut health these days, and science tells us we think carbonated drinks taste better. Put the two together, and you've got a beverage with fast-growing demand. Companies like Cove are riding the early wave of this trend by establishing its products as a more gut-friendly alternative to traditional sodas that aren't kombucha (although Cove offers that, too).
Taste, however, will always be the best indicator of how good a drink really is, no matter how high its probiotic content may be. People won't make the switch from their comfort sodas if there aren't any good probiotic ones. With such a wide variety in its lineup, what actually is the best flavor you can choose from Cove's probiotic soda selection, and is it enough to win over a fan of traditional sodas?
To find out, Chowhound tried and ranked all nine flavors of Cove Soda and found the classic cola to be the best one. It had all the familiar flavors of a traditional soda, carrying notes of citrus, vanilla, and spices, along with a mild herbal taste reminiscent of the cola syrups of yesteryear. The brand's combination of erythritol and stevia worked pretty well, with the sweeteners pairing nicely with the other flavors instead of overpowering them. Our reviewer's spouse even said that Cove Soda's classic cola tasted better than Diet Coke itself, and if it's better than one of our best-ranked diet sodas, then it's got to be good.
Why classic cola outshone Cove's lowest-ranked flavors
While Cove Soda's classic cola flavor topped our ranking, followed closely by lemon lime and cream soda, the two flavors at the bottom of the rankings weren't so satisfying. When sipping on Dr. Cove and orange, our reviewer noted there were issues with the erythritol-stevia blend leaving an unpleasant aftertaste. In the case of Dr. Cove — the brand's take on Dr Pepper and its 23 mystery flavors — the drink's taste had a "minty, medicinal finish," which is likely due to the erythritol. The compound creates a minty sensation as it dissolves on your tongue since it takes in energy from its surroundings (in this case, your mouth); basically, it makes things feel cooler by reducing heat. While this ingredient wasn't so noticeable in our favorite Cove Soda flavors, it didn't suit them all.
In the case of the orange soda, though, it was the stevia that overpowered everything. The sweetness of the compound distracted from any tanginess that the fruity soda might have had, leaving the drinking tasting rather flat. Stevia is approximately 200 to 400 times sweeter than sucrose, which can make it difficult to balance with other flavors.
It's unclear what proportions Cove uses for both erythritol and stevia in its sodas or if each flavor has a different ratio between the two from all the others, but for some reason, the combo just really clicks with the classic cola flavor. In fact, our reviewer found that it even tastes less heavy than a traditional cola, which suggests that its component flavors are more clearly expressed. Based on our ranking, it genuinely looks like Cove Classic Cola Soda is a great option for those who want to make the jump to probiotic sodas.