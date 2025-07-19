The Best Cove Probiotic Soda Flavor Is As Close To The Real Stuff As You Can Get

The rise of probiotic sodas shouldn't be a surprise. People care more about their gut health these days, and science tells us we think carbonated drinks taste better. Put the two together, and you've got a beverage with fast-growing demand. Companies like Cove are riding the early wave of this trend by establishing its products as a more gut-friendly alternative to traditional sodas that aren't kombucha (although Cove offers that, too).

Taste, however, will always be the best indicator of how good a drink really is, no matter how high its probiotic content may be. People won't make the switch from their comfort sodas if there aren't any good probiotic ones. With such a wide variety in its lineup, what actually is the best flavor you can choose from Cove's probiotic soda selection, and is it enough to win over a fan of traditional sodas?

To find out, Chowhound tried and ranked all nine flavors of Cove Soda and found the classic cola to be the best one. It had all the familiar flavors of a traditional soda, carrying notes of citrus, vanilla, and spices, along with a mild herbal taste reminiscent of the cola syrups of yesteryear. The brand's combination of erythritol and stevia worked pretty well, with the sweeteners pairing nicely with the other flavors instead of overpowering them. Our reviewer's spouse even said that Cove Soda's classic cola tasted better than Diet Coke itself, and if it's better than one of our best-ranked diet sodas, then it's got to be good.