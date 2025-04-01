The Fast Food Restaurant Where You Can Easily Stretch Your Order Into Multiple Meals
While though fast food is widely considered to be one of the cheaper dining options around, it can still be a bit of an indulgence, especially if you hit the drive-thru a couple of times a week. Plus, it's always a bit of a heartbreak to spend money on delivery or takeout, only for your leftovers to turn into food waste. If you're a regular at Chipotle, however, there are many ways to easily stretch your order into the next day. From extra tortillas to half scoops of rice, these hacks can help you dial in at least two meals in one, if not three.
The keys to getting more bang for your buck at Chipotle is knowing what add-ons are free or inexpensive, and bulking up your order so that you can split it into multiple portions without going hungry. Some hacks are better done with in-person ordering, while others are easier with the app, but it is not impossible to accomplish, especially since Chipotle has promised to offer customers larger portions after experiencing backlash for allegedly skimping out on full scoops of protein and toppings. And we're not talking about just creating leftovers, either. With a little strategy, today's bowl can be tomorrow's tacos, quesadilla, or Mexican salad. All you have to do is think of each component like an ingredient and order accordingly.
For optimal leftovers, always order a bowl
To get the most out of your entree, always order a bowl at Chipotle. Not only can you cram more rice, beans, and meat into a bowl than a burrito, it is also easier to keep the ingredients separated for later use. Also, order any wet ingredients like dressing, guacamole, and sour cream on the side.
The next move is to order extra of anything that's free. Both kinds of rice and bean options do not cost extra, and neither do the fajita vegetables, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, or the red and green salsa. You can easily achieve this both in-person and on the app. Extra protein, however, adds up, but there is a sneaky way around it: ask for half and half of your two favorite protein options. While this will cost slightly more than one singular meat (or sofritas) option, you won't pay as much as a request for double, plus the two scoops will likely leave you with a larger portion.
You can also ask for extra tortillas. This used to be free, but now each one will cost around 50 cents. Use these extras to make a quesadillas or tacos, or turn your bowl contents into multiple burritos. For a day-two salad, order a side of lettuce instead of a tortilla. Leftovers are safe to eat from the fridge for three to four days, just remove the cold ingredients before you zap everything (a no-brainer step for reheating Chipotle), and you'll have successfully extended the spoils from yesterday's Chipotle run.