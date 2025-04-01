The Fast Food Restaurant Where You Can Easily Stretch Your Order Into Multiple Meals

While though fast food is widely considered to be one of the cheaper dining options around, it can still be a bit of an indulgence, especially if you hit the drive-thru a couple of times a week. Plus, it's always a bit of a heartbreak to spend money on delivery or takeout, only for your leftovers to turn into food waste. If you're a regular at Chipotle, however, there are many ways to easily stretch your order into the next day. From extra tortillas to half scoops of rice, these hacks can help you dial in at least two meals in one, if not three.

The keys to getting more bang for your buck at Chipotle is knowing what add-ons are free or inexpensive, and bulking up your order so that you can split it into multiple portions without going hungry. Some hacks are better done with in-person ordering, while others are easier with the app, but it is not impossible to accomplish, especially since Chipotle has promised to offer customers larger portions after experiencing backlash for allegedly skimping out on full scoops of protein and toppings. And we're not talking about just creating leftovers, either. With a little strategy, today's bowl can be tomorrow's tacos, quesadilla, or Mexican salad. All you have to do is think of each component like an ingredient and order accordingly.