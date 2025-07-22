What Makes Martha Stewart's Cutting Boards Stand Out From The Rest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart has certainly chopped up enough of everything you could think of to know what makes a great cutting board. Spoiler alert, it's no different than what makes all her other home goods great: functionality and style. Her diverse cutting board collection has gained a following over the years, and with good reason. A reliable cutting board, like a high-quality chef's knife, is one of those items a serviceable kitchen really cannot go without. In fact, the two go hand in hand, as certain cutting board materials will ruin your kitchen knives.

Wooden cutting boards are the clear winners when it comes to sustainability, style, and food safety, and it's no different for Martha Stewart's cutting board collection. More and more consumers reach for wood instead of plastic these days due to the growing body of scientific research that shows plastic cutting boards emit microplastics into both the environment and our bodies. Not only that, but plastic cutting boards are more likely to harbor bacteria inside grooves left by knives. These are some pretty solid reasons to get rid of your plastic cutting boards, but the Stewart collection doesn't jettison plastic altogether. Whatever kind of cutting boards you decide to use, it's best to have at least two: one for fruits and vegetables and one for meat. This will prevent cross-contamination.