The Worst Cutting Board Materials Will Ruin Your Kitchen Knives

Cutting boards are essential for keeping your countertops protected from slicing and dicing, and lots of professional chefs swear by them. Unfortunately, not all cutting boards are made equal, and some are actually damaging your knives.

It all comes down to the material; boards made from glass, ceramic, granite, or marble are all remarkably hard and the worst options for your knives. They're certainly harder than the steel your knives are made of, meaning that when you cut on them, they can cause dulling and damage to the blade. This doesn't just apply to cutting boards but anything you'd cut on, including ceramic plates or fancy glass serving trays. To keep your knives in the best shape, the material you're cutting on has to be softer than steel. While cutting boards made from these hard materials may look beautiful in your kitchen, they're definitely not doing you any favors when you use them.

With these materials off the table, you might be tempted to invest in a plastic cutting board, and that's not an all-around bad idea. Plastic cutting boards are softer than steel and won't dull or damage your knives when you use them. Unfortunately, plastic cutting boards can be detrimental for another reason: microplastics. According to a recent study published in the Environmental Science and Technology journal, plastic cutting boards can significantly increase the amount of microplastics in food. Although microplastics are basically everywhere at this point, there's no reason to consume more of them if you can help it.