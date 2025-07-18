The Unexpected Tool That's Solving Kitchen Storage Woes With Rustic Charm
We can't all have huge HGTV-designed kitchens, resplendent with storage and an island large enough to seat a family, but most of us have a spare bit of wall. Coupled with a little imagination and a thrift store find (or an item you repurpose from the garage), you can hack your way to a bit more storage space that provides some charm and personality to boot: Using the rungs of a ladder to vertically store anything from kitchen knickknacks to pots, pans, and cookbooks.
We're not talking about the common ladder you might have propped up in the garage to clean the gutters with, but, ideally, an antique wooden ladder that provides a bit of rustic personality and farmhouse aesthetic (along with the storage space). You've probably seen ladders incorporated into home design in a living room or bathroom. Perhaps it was leaned against a wall for draping bath towels or throw blankets over its steps for a shabby-chic linen display. For this tip, you want an A-frame style step ladder that forms a stable triangle shape, versus the type meant to be leaned against a wall. Prop the ladder open and affix boards, or pre-built shelves, across the rungs to create a multi-shelf unit for storing all the kitchen items you'd otherwise not have room for.
Make the ladder hack work for your kitchen storage needs
There are ample ways to sneak in additional kitchen storage, including making deep kitchen drawers clutter-free with organizing tools, employing hanging racks, organizing cabinetry using an old-fashioned lazy Susan — the list goes on. If you've done all you can and simply need more space, the ladder solution is one way to upgrade your kitchen without any renovations. It's also an excuse to rummage through yard sales or antique stores, where you're likely to find an old-school wooden ladder ideal both aesthetically and in size (a standard 6-foot ladder works well). Depending on the condition and the look you're going for, you may need to clean, sand, and paint with your desired color. Then, attach plywood, boards, or your choice of shelf material to the legs with wood screws.
Need lots of extra storage, such as for a freestanding pantry or to display heirlooms? Put multiple ladders to the task with two side-by-side for more of a statement piece, or place one in the pantry or mudroom for overflow storage. Cramped for floor space? Consider keeping the shelving unattached. Just lay boards across the rungs so you can easily break down and fold up when not in use. You can even stash the loose shelves and folded ladder in a closet — or in the space to the side of a fridge — then quickly reassemble when in need of extra shelving.