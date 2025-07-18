The Unexpected Tool That's Solving Kitchen Storage Woes With Rustic Charm

We can't all have huge HGTV-designed kitchens, resplendent with storage and an island large enough to seat a family, but most of us have a spare bit of wall. Coupled with a little imagination and a thrift store find (or an item you repurpose from the garage), you can hack your way to a bit more storage space that provides some charm and personality to boot: Using the rungs of a ladder to vertically store anything from kitchen knickknacks to pots, pans, and cookbooks.

We're not talking about the common ladder you might have propped up in the garage to clean the gutters with, but, ideally, an antique wooden ladder that provides a bit of rustic personality and farmhouse aesthetic (along with the storage space). You've probably seen ladders incorporated into home design in a living room or bathroom. Perhaps it was leaned against a wall for draping bath towels or throw blankets over its steps for a shabby-chic linen display. For this tip, you want an A-frame style step ladder that forms a stable triangle shape, versus the type meant to be leaned against a wall. Prop the ladder open and affix boards, or pre-built shelves, across the rungs to create a multi-shelf unit for storing all the kitchen items you'd otherwise not have room for.