How To Cut A Bone-In Prime Rib The Right Way

When it comes to meat dishes, there are few more filling or delicious than a bone-in prime rib. But cooking prime rib (a reverse sear is best) is just the first step. Once it's done, how do you cut it? Chowhound spoke with Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, for some exclusive advice. He admitted that removing the bones before carving was the easiest option, though bone-in cutting isn't impossible. "If you want to keep the bones in and serve a chop," he said, "make sure the bones are facing toward you and upward, so you can see and slice in between each section."

Before you start slicing, make sure you've got the right kind of knife. Bautista recommends something long, thin, sharp, and "at least an inch longer in length compared to the width of the roast." Several kinds of knives can get the job done. A basic chef's knife, such as Mercer Culinary's chef's knife, is a go-to for many home cooks. If you want to splurge, you could also try out a Shun-brand knife, which Andrew Zimmern swears by, or Mercer Culinary's Granton-edged slicer. Like a chef's knife, it's long and sharp.