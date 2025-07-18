How To Cut A Bone-In Prime Rib The Right Way
When it comes to meat dishes, there are few more filling or delicious than a bone-in prime rib. But cooking prime rib (a reverse sear is best) is just the first step. Once it's done, how do you cut it? Chowhound spoke with Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, for some exclusive advice. He admitted that removing the bones before carving was the easiest option, though bone-in cutting isn't impossible. "If you want to keep the bones in and serve a chop," he said, "make sure the bones are facing toward you and upward, so you can see and slice in between each section."
Before you start slicing, make sure you've got the right kind of knife. Bautista recommends something long, thin, sharp, and "at least an inch longer in length compared to the width of the roast." Several kinds of knives can get the job done. A basic chef's knife, such as Mercer Culinary's chef's knife, is a go-to for many home cooks. If you want to splurge, you could also try out a Shun-brand knife, which Andrew Zimmern swears by, or Mercer Culinary's Granton-edged slicer. Like a chef's knife, it's long and sharp.
Bone-in prime rib mistakes
Now that you know how to cut your bone-in prime rib, here are some mistakes you should avoid. Rule number one: Let your roast rest. Jonathan Bautista said, "Depending on its size, I typically rest it for a minimum of 45 minutes before slicing — especially if it's bone-in." You might think the resting period isn't all that important, but it's necessary. If you don't let the meat rest, it won't be as juicy. See, when meat cooks, all the juices migrate to the center. They pour out if you cut into it too quickly after cooking, leaving you with drier, less flavorful meat. By letting it rest, you let the juices redistribute throughout the whole thing. It helps make for juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs, for example.
Rule number two: Don't compromise on knife size. Remember when we said you needed a long knife? Bautista agrees: "It should be no less than 10 inches." Many chefs' knives start at 8 inches, however, which can get confusing. Make sure your knife is the right size before you buy it, especially if you're shopping online.