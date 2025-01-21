The Japanese Knife Brand That's A Favorite Of Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern has spent his life in the kitchen, whether it's his own or someone else's. His dedication to food and food media has earned him several recognitions, including the Emmy and James Beard Awards. Some of his most prominent content focused on travel. A world-traveling chef must know a thing or two about cooking utensils, and he has some recommendations for knives that belong in your kitchen.

"My go-to knives come from Shun," Zimmern wrote in a blog post on his website. "I have an embarrassing amount of them, but for your average person, I think a good chef's knife, paring knife, kitchen shears, and a serrated knife can do just about any job."

Shun is an award-winning cutlery brand dedicated to premier Japanese knife craftsmanship. Other celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay appreciate this brand for its quality, producing blades that are lightweight and durable for all sorts of cooking applications (via The Kitchn). Shun adheres to the traditional way of metalsmithing derived from sword forging in the samurai age, and each of its knives go through a "100 handcrafted step" process.