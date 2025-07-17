Dirty Martini Popcorn Might Be Your New Favorite Snack, Whether Or Not You Like The Cocktail

Let's face it: Watching a favorite movie or television series is always made better with a big bowl of flavorful popcorn. Aside from using ample amounts of butter and seasoning blends that transform popcorn, such as powdered cheddar cheese and ranch made with dried garlic, dill, and parsley, you may want to level up this classic snack with a whole new recipe. For an unconventional, cocktail-inspired twist, use butter, blue cheese, dried seasonings, a touch of vermouth, and chopped olives to make dirty martini popcorn.

If you're not a fan of dirty martinis, or martinis in general, you can still enjoy this one-of-a-kind snack thanks to the lack of hard alcohol. The salty combination of blue cheese, butter, and olives has a flavor that works well with neutral-tasting popcorn. Instead of blasting your taste buds with the flavor of vodka or gin, you're left with a tasty snack that's easy to eat.

To make dirty martini popcorn, cover homemade or bagged popcorn in melted butter infused with blue cheese, vermouth, and seasonings. Then, top your popcorn with a handful of chopped green olives and stir to combine. Since you're using both melted butter and cheese, prevent your popcorn from becoming soggy by reducing the amount of liquid from the olives. Drain and then pat olives dry with paper towels before adding them to the mix. While this unique snack is sure to pack a flavorful punch, there are a few ways to better ensure a deliciously crunchy end result.