The Underrated Bread Jacques Pépin Loves In The Morning, Noon, Or Night

One of Jaques Pépin's all-time favorite foods is English muffins. The legendary French chef has spoken about his affinity for the versatile bread, a breakfast staple in many households, on a number of occasions over the years. In fact, Pépin likes to eat a half coated with jam for breakfast sometimes. But he has also been known to use English muffins in unexpected ways.

For instance, the prolific cookbook author showed viewers of his "Cooking at Home" series (via YouTube) how to make an open-faced English muffin sandwich for lunch. Named for his wife, Gloria, who likes to make it the savory snack, it featured tomatoes, anchovy fillets, sweet onions, and mozzarella piled atop English muffins that have been toasted several times. Pépin also has a recipe for burgers in which he swaps classic buns for English muffins. He notes that he usually toasts the yeast-leavened bread featuring a crater-like appearance inside twice because he likes them to be "nice and brown."