The Store-Bought Nacho Cheese That Gives Taco Bell's A Run For Its Money

There are so many ways to describe nacho cheese — creamy, rich, spicy, gooey — where does one start? Nacho cheese is a far cry from some of the finer cheeses the word has to offer, like a pungent Stilton riddled with blue marbling that crumbles perfectly on a cracker or a perfectly baked brie that spreads like a dream on a crostini paired with figs or apricot jam. But nacho cheese is a delight in its own right, creating the perfect pairing for crunchy tortilla chips and offering just the right burst of spiciness to accompany seasoned meat, beans, onions, sour cream, and anything else your heart desires to pile atop a plate of nachos.

Nacho lovers are undoubtedly familiar with the long-popular nacho cheese dip that comes with a side of tortilla chips at popular Mexican food-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell. But can you create that deliciously gooey effect at home with a store-bought nacho cheese without compromising on the classic flavor? After all, fans have been able to obsess over this sauce since Taco Bell first introduced their melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend in the 1980s. Luckily, the answer is a resounding yes. While you can surely master melting your own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese combo to create a smooth and creamy nacho cheese, there is one store-bought brand in particular that'll fit the bill. Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip will give you that gooey, cheesy consistency and the perfect spicy kick that is paramount to making your own nachos at home.