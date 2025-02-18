The Store-Bought Nacho Cheese That Gives Taco Bell's A Run For Its Money
There are so many ways to describe nacho cheese — creamy, rich, spicy, gooey — where does one start? Nacho cheese is a far cry from some of the finer cheeses the word has to offer, like a pungent Stilton riddled with blue marbling that crumbles perfectly on a cracker or a perfectly baked brie that spreads like a dream on a crostini paired with figs or apricot jam. But nacho cheese is a delight in its own right, creating the perfect pairing for crunchy tortilla chips and offering just the right burst of spiciness to accompany seasoned meat, beans, onions, sour cream, and anything else your heart desires to pile atop a plate of nachos.
Nacho lovers are undoubtedly familiar with the long-popular nacho cheese dip that comes with a side of tortilla chips at popular Mexican food-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell. But can you create that deliciously gooey effect at home with a store-bought nacho cheese without compromising on the classic flavor? After all, fans have been able to obsess over this sauce since Taco Bell first introduced their melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend in the 1980s. Luckily, the answer is a resounding yes. While you can surely master melting your own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese combo to create a smooth and creamy nacho cheese, there is one store-bought brand in particular that'll fit the bill. Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip will give you that gooey, cheesy consistency and the perfect spicy kick that is paramount to making your own nachos at home.
Think outside the Bell with Fritos nacho cheese
Nacho cheese is dreamy, and it is also incredibly versatile, and while the Taco Bell version has a nice spicy kick to it, the Fritos brand offers a Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip option that takes that spiciness to the next level. That isn't to say that Taco Bell's version isn't a party in your mouth — it is, but the Fritos version is completely addicting.
To be honest, the Fritos version comes in a can with a pull-off top, which doesn't exactly lend itself to gourmet food, but if you are looking for a dish that is drenched in gooey cheesy deliciousness, then the term "gourmet" may not be your concern at the moment. Instead, you are more interested with making an eye-catching and flavor popping plate of game day nachos, a creamy queso dip, or serve it up with some French fries. You can also get extra creative and use it in a soup, spread it on a burger, or use it as a dipping sauce for steak, all of which will give you an unexpected kick of spice. The can comes with a plastic lid that lets you store whatever sauce you haven't used in the fridge so you can access it whenever you want, letting you make a delicious nacho cheese dish without having to make a Taco Bell run.