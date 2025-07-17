The Absolute Best Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item Isn't The Original Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A tastes good at any time of the day. The chain restaurant has a large breakfast menu that started with chicken on a biscuit back in 1986, and has expanded since. Chowhound took the time to rank Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu from worst to best, and the original chicken biscuit was surprisingly not the top choice. The chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit ranked at No. 1 on our list. This menu item is the best of both worlds, with the classic egg and cheese combo along with Chick-fil-A's delicious chicken. Not to mention it's on a flaky biscuit that is baked fresh that day.

Chick-fil-A doesn't necessarily have a bad-tasting breakfast item, but the hash brown scramble bowl and fruit cup were not our favorites. None of the other breakfast items brought as much flavor to the table as the chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit. We aren't the only ones who are fans of this item, customers on Reddit also claim it as their favorite, especially with honey BBQ sauce on the side. With 27 grams of protein, this is a decently hearty breakfast to start off your day. Chick-fil-A breakfast is available Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and if you're planning to go, this item is a must-try.