The Spot You're Probably Ignoring When Cleaning Your Refrigerator

To risk stating the obvious, it's important to keep your refrigerated products clean and fresh. But perhaps not so apparent is the fact that this same logic also applies to the refrigerator that all your delicious goodies are housed in. A lot of focus can be dedicated to organizing your fridge, but keeping your fridge clean is arguably as important as keeping it sorted and keeping your produce fresh. After all, if your fridge isn't operating at its best, then your food might suffer.

There are many practices for cleaning your fridge, some good and some bad. But one of the areas that tends to fly under the radar is arguably the most important part: the seal on your refrigerator door. This seal creates an airtight lock on your fridge, keeping your goods sufficiently cold and prolonging the life of your food. So while it might be at the front of your mind to clean more conspicuous areas like your fridge's water dispenser, don't forget to give some love and attention to the seal on your refrigerator door. Maintaining it properly will go a long way in keeping your food fresh for as long as possible.