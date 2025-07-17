The Spot You're Probably Ignoring When Cleaning Your Refrigerator
To risk stating the obvious, it's important to keep your refrigerated products clean and fresh. But perhaps not so apparent is the fact that this same logic also applies to the refrigerator that all your delicious goodies are housed in. A lot of focus can be dedicated to organizing your fridge, but keeping your fridge clean is arguably as important as keeping it sorted and keeping your produce fresh. After all, if your fridge isn't operating at its best, then your food might suffer.
There are many practices for cleaning your fridge, some good and some bad. But one of the areas that tends to fly under the radar is arguably the most important part: the seal on your refrigerator door. This seal creates an airtight lock on your fridge, keeping your goods sufficiently cold and prolonging the life of your food. So while it might be at the front of your mind to clean more conspicuous areas like your fridge's water dispenser, don't forget to give some love and attention to the seal on your refrigerator door. Maintaining it properly will go a long way in keeping your food fresh for as long as possible.
How to clean door seals
The seal of your refrigerator door, more officially called a gasket, needs to be maintained just as much as any other working part of your fridge. Thankfully, cleaning and maintaining this part isn't too difficult. Essentially, the name of the game here is to get rid of any debris blocking a full seal, as well as keep the gasket from drying out and cracking.
A soft, small brush or washcloth should do the job of clearing any crumbs or buildup from the gasket. A mixture of warm water with mild soap is fine, as is a scent-free PVC cleaner. A solution of one part vinegar to two-to-three parts water (depending on how dirty it is) works, too. But one important step comes after you've cleaned your gasket. Once washed, dry the gasket and apply a scant amount of petroleum jelly if you're concerned about it becoming too dry. You don't want a broken seal, but in the event that happens, they can be replaced at home as needed. But with the right cleaning and maintenance routine in place, that will hopefully not be a concern.