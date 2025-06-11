Rachael Ray Has A Genius Way To Measure Olive Oil Without Using A Measuring Spoon
Rachael Ray is one of the most famous celebrity chefs in the world, and for good reason. She's always coming up with new innovative methods to use in the kitchen. One example is her genius method for measuring olive oil that doesn't even require a measuring spoon.
Anyone who's given cooking a whirl knows the frustration of having countless things to clean at the end of creating a delicious meal. Having one less measuring spoon to clean may not seem like it makes a huge difference, but it is one less thing to deal with.
Ray has a way that you can make this happen. Instead of using a measuring spoon for olive oil, as one would naturally assume, you can instead just check to see how many times the olive oil you've added to a pan can turn around it. Olive oil making one turn of the pan means it's equivalent to one tablespoon.
And, of course, if you've added enough olive oil to the pan to make more than one turn, then you can count each additional turn as another tablespoon. Similarly, if you're trying to measure in teaspoons, you can keep in mind that there are three teaspoons in one tablespoon. So, ⅓ of the pan being filled with olive oil after one turn is equivalent to one teaspoon, and so on.
There are other shortcuts you can use when trying to measure olive oil
While Rachael Ray's hack is incredibly useful, it's not the only way to measure olive oil without a measuring spoon. If you're trying to measure out a tablespoon, like what one turn on the pan would be equal to, MasterClass says you can use a regular spoon. In most sets of utensils, there are two different spoon sizes. One is called a dinner spoon, and the other is a dessert spoon. The larger of the two, the dinner spoon, is roughly equivalent to the size of a tablespoon.
On the other hand, the smaller dessert spoon is around the size of a teaspoon. It can be used for measuring out teaspoons, or can be used three consecutive times to measure out what would be the equivalent of a tablespoon. So, really, you can just pour out olive oil into your spoon to measure it accordingly.
MasterClass also noted that a teaspoon is slightly larger than a quarter, so you can compare your olive oil measurement to a coin to see if it's up to snuff. If the olive oil is a close match to a quarter, you've got a teaspoon. This is more commonly used for dry ingredients, but should still work for olive oil.
Whether you don't have a measuring spoon on hand or just don't want to dirty one up, there are plenty of options for measuring olive oil that don't require using one at all.