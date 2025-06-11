Rachael Ray Has A Genius Way To Measure Olive Oil Without Using A Measuring Spoon

Rachael Ray is one of the most famous celebrity chefs in the world, and for good reason. She's always coming up with new innovative methods to use in the kitchen. One example is her genius method for measuring olive oil that doesn't even require a measuring spoon.

Anyone who's given cooking a whirl knows the frustration of having countless things to clean at the end of creating a delicious meal. Having one less measuring spoon to clean may not seem like it makes a huge difference, but it is one less thing to deal with.

Ray has a way that you can make this happen. Instead of using a measuring spoon for olive oil, as one would naturally assume, you can instead just check to see how many times the olive oil you've added to a pan can turn around it. Olive oil making one turn of the pan means it's equivalent to one tablespoon.

And, of course, if you've added enough olive oil to the pan to make more than one turn, then you can count each additional turn as another tablespoon. Similarly, if you're trying to measure in teaspoons, you can keep in mind that there are three teaspoons in one tablespoon. So, ⅓ of the pan being filled with olive oil after one turn is equivalent to one teaspoon, and so on.