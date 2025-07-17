The Worst Frozen Dumplings Come From The Bougiest Grocery Store

Between gyoza, pot stickers, and dumplings, there are a lot of ways to enjoy some delicious little pocketfuls of filling — and a good deal of store-bought options to choose from, too. But it doesn't take long to get bogged down with so many choices, making it hard to know which is the best brand to buy at the store. But that's why we're here to tell you which ones to buy — or, in this case, which ones to avoid.

When we ranked 12 store-bought frozen dumplings from worst to best, there were some surprises — and perhaps the biggest one came from the extremely disappointing 365 Vegetable Pot Stickers from Whole Foods. While these all-veggie pot stickers may have tasted fine enough, even good enough to not be a complete bust, the real issue came from the texture. These dumplings were way too mushy, acting more as a mouthful of baby food than a delicious vegetable-filled meal.