Grow This Tasty Herb With Your Tomatoes To Repel Insects

Tomatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients out there. From making 3-ingredient tomato soup to making the ultimate tomato sandwich and everything in between, there are so many ways to enjoy tomatoes. Not only are tomatoes delicious but they're also pretty easy to grow at home, even for beginners.

The one drawback when growing tomatoes, like many other plants, is dealing with insects. Pests can be detrimental to your crop, but fortunately there's an herb you can grow with tomatoes to help ward off insects: chives. Chives contain several sulfur-based oils that work as a repellent against multiple types of pests, including aphids, slugs, beetles, and more, making it a natural defender against any pesky bugs that might harm your tomato plants.

In addition to being ideal for repelling pests, chives also attract various pollinator bugs like bees and butterflies when they flower, which can be encouraging in your garden. Since chives are also edible and quite tasty, it means you'd also get some fresh herbs to use in your cooking, so it's a win-win.