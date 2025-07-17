How To Pick Lightbulbs That Flatter The Look Of Every Room

Lighting sets the mood for every room, determining everything from how you use a space to how you perceive the objects within it. While natural sunlight enhances a room's aesthetic, the light you use most frequently is often that which comes from light bulbs. When it comes to picking out the best bulbs for your interior, it's important to take temperature, brightness, and sustainability into account.

For general, all-purpose lighting, you'll want something at or around 3000 kelvins. On light bulb boxes, this is usually labeled something like "warm white" or "soft white," since it mimics morning and afternoon sunlight. Bedrooms and lounge areas will do better with something closer to 2700K, while kitchens and bathrooms might warrant 3000K or more. Warm hues create a soft and relaxed sunset vibe, while cool hues represent peak daylight productivity. Kelvins are the unit of measurement for light temperature, which is why they're used for bulbs in this instance.

As kelvins measure temperature, the color-rendering index (CRI) measures the "authentic" appearance of color in light. In your phone's photo app, you can adjust the saturation slider to make pictures look more or less colorful — this is essentially what the CRI indicates. Lightbulbs with a CRI of 90 are going to make colors look vibrant and beautiful, while low-CRI lightbulbs may cause objects to appear more gray and dull.