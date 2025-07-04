Don't Just Microwave Store-Bought Frozen Burritos. Turn Them Into A Multi-Meal Casserole

Planning and making weeknight dinners may just be the bane of the modern human experience. It's frequently a juggling act of time management, taste, and nutritional value that doesn't always fall into place evenly — which is why so many of us rely on convenience foods like frozen burritos. Though they get a bad rap for being unhealthy, some brands successfully manage to balance nutrition with flavor, so it's just a matter of choosing the best frozen burritos for your dietary and budget needs.

Of course, chowing down on a microwaved burrito every night isn't the most exciting way to wind down your day, which is why you should try throwing them into a glass baking dish with a handful of toppings to create a frozen burrito casserole. It's literally as simple as squeezing enough burritos inside your casserole dish to fill it, smothering them in some kind of sauce (enchilada sauce is particularly yummy), and baking them until everything is hot and bubbly. You don't even need to thaw the burritos first — just chuck 'em in there still frozen.

The best part of this meal hack is that it takes just minutes to prep, and creates several tasty and filling meals all at once. That means you can put it together on Monday and enjoy it several more times throughout the rest of your week. It's also a pretty good recipe to keep in your back pocket for potlucks and dinner parties, as it'll feed a crowd in a pinch.