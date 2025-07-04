Don't Just Microwave Store-Bought Frozen Burritos. Turn Them Into A Multi-Meal Casserole
Planning and making weeknight dinners may just be the bane of the modern human experience. It's frequently a juggling act of time management, taste, and nutritional value that doesn't always fall into place evenly — which is why so many of us rely on convenience foods like frozen burritos. Though they get a bad rap for being unhealthy, some brands successfully manage to balance nutrition with flavor, so it's just a matter of choosing the best frozen burritos for your dietary and budget needs.
Of course, chowing down on a microwaved burrito every night isn't the most exciting way to wind down your day, which is why you should try throwing them into a glass baking dish with a handful of toppings to create a frozen burrito casserole. It's literally as simple as squeezing enough burritos inside your casserole dish to fill it, smothering them in some kind of sauce (enchilada sauce is particularly yummy), and baking them until everything is hot and bubbly. You don't even need to thaw the burritos first — just chuck 'em in there still frozen.
The best part of this meal hack is that it takes just minutes to prep, and creates several tasty and filling meals all at once. That means you can put it together on Monday and enjoy it several more times throughout the rest of your week. It's also a pretty good recipe to keep in your back pocket for potlucks and dinner parties, as it'll feed a crowd in a pinch.
Thinking outside the tortilla to create a variety of flavors
When you picture a burrito, you likely think of things like beef or chicken seasoned with chili powder and cumin, refried beans, grilled bell peppers, and lots of melty cheese. There's certainly no doubt that while a Tex-Mex style casserole dressed with salsa instead of enchilada sauce is a crave-worthy combo, it's far from your only option. Since this dish is so simple, it's fairly easy to change up the type of burrito you use, the sauce you add, or both.
While few people would turn down a chicken and white bean burrito casserole draped in tomatillo salsa and Cotija cheese, you can just as easily veer away from south-of-the-border flavors. For instance, canned cream of chicken soup makes a delicious gravy that could help turn bean burritos into more of a Tuscan-inspired casserole, especially if you stir some sautéed mushrooms and diced smoky sausage into the gravy before baking.
What's more, frozen breakfast burritos are almost more popular than any other kind, and they're incredibly versatile in this recipe. Smother them in traditional Southern-style sausage gravy for weekday breakfast prep, or as a weekend brunch treat that's sure to be a hit. You could also riff on ham and cheese by making a sauce from cream of cheddar condensed soup and stirring in chopped country cured ham steak. Serve them up with tater tots on the side in place of hash browns to round out your breakfast.