Stop Forgetting To Clean This Kitchen Appliance (Or Risk The Consequences)
Deep cleaning the freezer and getting gunk out of the garbage disposal are just a few kitchen tasks that must be done, but many dread doing them. There's one more to add to the list: Cleaning the range hood. Wait, what? Yes — you might have been aware that the oven needs a good clean every once in a while, but it's also necessary for the ventilation system that filters all the smoke and grease that comes from your cooking.
If you've been putting off cleaning your range hood filter, you're not alone. Whether you weren't aware it was necessary or have simply been putting it off, this is one of those chores that never seems urgent. That is, until the grease starts dripping or your smoke alarm starts audibly letting you know it's time to clean. However, knowing when and how to clean the range hood can save you from bigger problems down the road.
You may have looked up above your stove at that metal grid and noticed a gross collection of old oil. Not only does it look bad, but it also doesn't work well. The hood's job is to trap grease, smoke, and odors, so if it's clogged, the air in the kitchen doesn't circulate correctly. Plus, it's dangerous, increasing the risk of grease fires if the buildup drips down onto an open flame.
How to clean the range hood filter
The important question: How often should cleaning of the range hood filter be done? It might come as a surprise, but roughly every month is a good rule of thumb, especially if you cook every day. For those who aren't using the stovetop as often, you could get away with every few months.
While it sounds like a pain, cleaning your range hood filter is surprisingly simple. It should only take you about 20 minutes, so less time than a lot of other undesirable kitchen chores! Most filters are some type of metal mesh and can be popped out easily. Also, there's no need for specialty cleaners. Instead, you can make use of baking soda, alongside a little bit of dish soap, to create a makeshift cleaner. Fill your sink with hot water, and then add a generous squirt of dish soap and a few tablespoons of baking soda. The filter should be soaked for 10 to 15 minutes.
A scrubber, an old sponge, or an unwanted toothbrush works great to loosen up grease buildup and debris. Rinse the filter with fresh water after scrubbing and let it dry completely before reinserting. If your filter is especially grimy, you can also run it through the dishwasher but try to wipe off some of the excess grease first.