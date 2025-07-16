Jimmy Dean Breakfast Bowls Are The Secret Hack For Near Effortless Breakfast Burritos

In addition to the aforementioned ingredients, consider incorporating some tangy sour cream into your burrito. Add a dollop of it atop your breakfast bowl or spread it straight onto the tortilla. You might also quickly chop up some green onion or cilantro, or include another kind of cheese than what's already in the bowl, such as Monterey Jack or a kicky pepper Jack. If you have some crumbly cotija, the salty Mexican cheese would also make a yummy addition.

Gochujang is another way to level up breakfast burritos since the Korean chili paste is packed with flavor. Hot sauce, of course, is also super popular in breakfast burritos. There are so many great hot sauces you can buy, from mild to hot-hot. In terms of the tortilla, Jimmy Dean's bowls aren't too big, so don't get an extra-large tortilla — unless you happen to have more than one bowl. While you can warm up tortillas in the microwave in a cinch (an optimal choice if you're in a hurry), heating them on the stove offers a nice, toasted texture that's subtly crunchy. Just don't leave it on the skillet for too long or you could burn it.