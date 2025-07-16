The Midwestern Ice Cream Flavor Bobby Flay Can't Get Enough Of
American celebrity chef Bobby Flay is primarily famous for being a Food Network personality and restaurant owner, but what most people don't know is that he actually has quite the sweet tooth. Ice cold treats are a particular favorite for the famous chef, who has a plethora of knowledge on the subject. From tricks for testing out gelato shops in Italy to making a copycat McDonald's Shamrock Shake at home, Flay's love of icy sweet treats is worth delving into.
Like the rest of us, Bobby Flay also has favorite ice cream flavors. One of his top choices is Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, specifically citing that the flavor is made by Cincinnati-based company Graeter's Ice Cream. It's the chain's most popular flavor, and it's easy to see why. Oregon black raspberries are combined with sweet cream and decadent chocolate chips, resulting in a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness (not to mention that it's also adorably purple).
Turns out Bobby Flay isn't the only celebrity fan of this exact flavor from Graeter's. YouTube personality Mark Fischbach (better known as Markiplier) has also expressed his love for Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip ice cream during a taste testing video. Thankfully, you don't have to be a resident of the Midwest to try this flavor for yourself; you can find it in various grocery stores, order it online from major chains like Target, or order it directly from the Graeter's website.
Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip and other Graeter's flavors
In addition to being the company's most popular flavor, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip also has a special history with the chain's founder, Dick Graeter: He actually created it himself. The flavor was a childhood favorite and highly nostalgic for him, and his memories of buying scoops of black raspberry ice cream as a child ended up carrying over into his own ice cream business and legacy.
Graeter's has a plethora of flavors available besides Bobby Flay's favorite, though. The choices range from classic favorites like Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Cookies & Cream, to more unique flavors like Bourbon Ball, Boldly Bearcat, and Buckeye Blitz Chocolate Chip. Graeter's also has limited edition summer ice cream and sorbet flavors, including lemon, mango, and raspberry. The best part? Every flavor can be delivered right to your doorstep. If you happen to live near a Graeter's store, you can also order ice cream for pickup, as well as sample some of the delicious treats only available in-store, like ice cream cakes and pies.