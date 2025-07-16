The Midwestern Ice Cream Flavor Bobby Flay Can't Get Enough Of

American celebrity chef Bobby Flay is primarily famous for being a Food Network personality and restaurant owner, but what most people don't know is that he actually has quite the sweet tooth. Ice cold treats are a particular favorite for the famous chef, who has a plethora of knowledge on the subject. From tricks for testing out gelato shops in Italy to making a copycat McDonald's Shamrock Shake at home, Flay's love of icy sweet treats is worth delving into.

Like the rest of us, Bobby Flay also has favorite ice cream flavors. One of his top choices is Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, specifically citing that the flavor is made by Cincinnati-based company Graeter's Ice Cream. It's the chain's most popular flavor, and it's easy to see why. Oregon black raspberries are combined with sweet cream and decadent chocolate chips, resulting in a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness (not to mention that it's also adorably purple).

Turns out Bobby Flay isn't the only celebrity fan of this exact flavor from Graeter's. YouTube personality Mark Fischbach (better known as Markiplier) has also expressed his love for Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip ice cream during a taste testing video. Thankfully, you don't have to be a resident of the Midwest to try this flavor for yourself; you can find it in various grocery stores, order it online from major chains like Target, or order it directly from the Graeter's website.