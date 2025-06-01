Bobby Flay's Trick For Testing Out Gelato Shops In Italy

Bobby Flay likes ice cream. He is a bit of a connoisseur and even has his own secret copycat McDonald's Shamrock shake recipe. So, it should come as no surprise that when it comes to gelato, Flay has a special litmus test he uses to determine whether or not the gelateria is serving up quality gelato. While chatting with Katie Lee Biegel during an episode of her "All on the Table" podcast, Flay revealed that in addition to preferring a vanilla-based ice cream over chocolate, he likes to ask to sample a shop's pistachio gelato before ordering up his frozen treat. While chocolate and vanilla are difficult to mess up, pistachio doesn't leave a lot of room for mistakes, especially when it comes to gelato.

Pistachio gelato, at least the kind you want to eat, is made with real pistachios, not artificial flavors or green food coloring. If it is neon green, it's not Flay's kind of gelato. Still, not just any pistachios will do for this freezer favorite. He explained during an episode of his and his daughter Sophie's podcast, "Always Hungry," that he is partial towards Bronte pistachios, and for good reason. This particular Italian variety has been dubbed "Sicily's Green Gold." Their hue is vivid, their flavor is bold and creamy, and their taste is rich and nutty. They are roasted and ground into a velvety cream that makes for an authentic Italian gelato experience.