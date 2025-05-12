The Secret To Bobby Flay's Copycat McDonald's Shamrock Shake Is Going Heavy On This Ingredient

McDonald's Shamrock Shakes are like Christmas; They only come once a year, and fans of this minty green shake have their own advent calendar, counting down the days before it appears on the fast food chain's menu. However, if you need a good copycat to keep you satisfied in the off-season, Bobby Flay's Blarney Stone Shake may be just what your taste buds are craving. There are plenty of DIY McDonald's Shamrock Shakes you can make with just a few ingredients. However, what separates the Iron Chef's shake from the Golden Arches' is the amount of ice cream he uses. And this is definitely the upgrade you need for a thick, creamy milkshake.

In an Instagram video, Flay notes he hasn't had a McDonald's Shamrock Shake "since 1972," but after watching the HBO miniseries, "McMillions," he felt inspired. It's not a true dupe, but it might be better. Flay's version is more of a mint-cookies-and-cream riff. He explains as he scoops vanilla ice cream from a quart of Häagen-Dazs (using anywhere from a quarter to ⅓ of the container) that the shakes at his burger joints are "legendary" because they are made with 95% ice cream and just a splash of milk. If it sounds thick and creamy, that's because it is. He also uses crushed Oreo cookies and fresh mint.