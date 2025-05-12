The Secret To Bobby Flay's Copycat McDonald's Shamrock Shake Is Going Heavy On This Ingredient
McDonald's Shamrock Shakes are like Christmas; They only come once a year, and fans of this minty green shake have their own advent calendar, counting down the days before it appears on the fast food chain's menu. However, if you need a good copycat to keep you satisfied in the off-season, Bobby Flay's Blarney Stone Shake may be just what your taste buds are craving. There are plenty of DIY McDonald's Shamrock Shakes you can make with just a few ingredients. However, what separates the Iron Chef's shake from the Golden Arches' is the amount of ice cream he uses. And this is definitely the upgrade you need for a thick, creamy milkshake.
In an Instagram video, Flay notes he hasn't had a McDonald's Shamrock Shake "since 1972," but after watching the HBO miniseries, "McMillions," he felt inspired. It's not a true dupe, but it might be better. Flay's version is more of a mint-cookies-and-cream riff. He explains as he scoops vanilla ice cream from a quart of Häagen-Dazs (using anywhere from a quarter to ⅓ of the container) that the shakes at his burger joints are "legendary" because they are made with 95% ice cream and just a splash of milk. If it sounds thick and creamy, that's because it is. He also uses crushed Oreo cookies and fresh mint.
Make it your own
Bobby Flay winds up adding more milk because it is a little too thick even for his industrial blender. This velvety shake is not only going to be dense and lovely, it is going to stay cold longer with so much ice cream.
Milkshakes are all about making them your own. To up that minty taste, you could add Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies, mint Oreos (one of the best Oreo cookie flavors of all time), or some other variation of this crunchy ingredient to create an equally minty bite.
If you want to transform this milkshake into an adults-only treat, consider adding some Bailey's Irish Cream or creme de menthe. Just don't be too heavy handed. A little booze goes a long way. And if you are drinking Bobby Flay's Blarney Stone on St. Patrick's Day, he says you have to give it a drop or two of green food coloring. Flay tops his milkshake with a little green sugar, whipped cream, and some crushed Oreos to bring it all together. Perfection. Still, you can also drizzle a little chocolate over it or use your favorite green or multi-color sprinkles in place of the sugar.