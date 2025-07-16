Avoid Ordering This AMC Theater Snack Unless You Want Your Mouth To Be On Fire All Night
The only thing better than going out to see a new movie at the theater is watching it with some tasty snacks fresh from the concessions stand. And if you're like many moviegoers, those concessions are at an AMC theater. With well over 500 locations nationwide, AMC is one of the most popular places to watch the latest flick. It offers all the movie snack staples, from popcorn and soda to chocolates and candy. There are some more unique choices on the AMC concessions menu, though, and there's one in particular you may want avoid if you actually want to sit through an entire feature-length film — at least, if you want to do so comfortably.
While you can never go wrong with classic popcorn or even a more savory choice like chicken tenders, we found that you can definitely go wrong with one item that landed at the bottom of our ranking of 11 AMC movie theater foods: the sriracha pretzel bites. While we love sriracha and pretzel bites separately, these were just too hot — to the point that it's just not realistic for the average moviegoer to snack on them for the length of an entire movie. And that's even with water or soda on hand (and unfortunately, your local AMC probably doesn't offer any dairy-based beverages to tame that spice).
Why we avoid AMC's sriracha pretzel bites
If you're disappointed because you really wanted to pop some pretzel bites in front of the big screen, you're in luck. Move aside, popcorn — AMC's turned pretzel snacks into a major feature of its concession offerings in recent years, and there's a surprising amount of variety. Sriracha is actually the newest flavor of the theater chain's pretzel bites, which are thankfully also available in cinnamon sugar, everything bagel, parmesan garlic, and plain salt. All pretzels are also available with mustard, melty cheese, or icing for dipping. But even when served with a side of warm cheese, we found the sriracha to be way too intense. There was so much heat on that it lingered on even after tasting other food items — after only one pretzel bite!
All that said, there are bound to be some moviegoers who love AMC's sriracha pretzels. They may not be as divisive (or repulsive) a movie theater snack as Good & Plenty, but sriracha flavoring in general has a lot of fans. If you're among them and are prepared to deal with a few hours of extra spicy heat, go for it! Even so, you still might want to bring friends to share with, opt for a movie with a shorter runtime, or consider backing it with a sweeter cinnamon pretzel option. Oh, and be sure to grab a bottle of water!