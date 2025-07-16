Avoid Ordering This AMC Theater Snack Unless You Want Your Mouth To Be On Fire All Night

The only thing better than going out to see a new movie at the theater is watching it with some tasty snacks fresh from the concessions stand. And if you're like many moviegoers, those concessions are at an AMC theater. With well over 500 locations nationwide, AMC is one of the most popular places to watch the latest flick. It offers all the movie snack staples, from popcorn and soda to chocolates and candy. There are some more unique choices on the AMC concessions menu, though, and there's one in particular you may want avoid if you actually want to sit through an entire feature-length film — at least, if you want to do so comfortably.

While you can never go wrong with classic popcorn or even a more savory choice like chicken tenders, we found that you can definitely go wrong with one item that landed at the bottom of our ranking of 11 AMC movie theater foods: the sriracha pretzel bites. While we love sriracha and pretzel bites separately, these were just too hot — to the point that it's just not realistic for the average moviegoer to snack on them for the length of an entire movie. And that's even with water or soda on hand (and unfortunately, your local AMC probably doesn't offer any dairy-based beverages to tame that spice).