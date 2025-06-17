The Classic Movie Theater Snack We Found Absolutely Repulsive

Cushy seats, giant screens, and sound systems so powerful you can feel the bass rattling your ribcage make up a huge chunk of the moviegoing experience, but it's never quite complete without a soda and a snack. In fact, movie theaters make more money on snacks than actual ticket sales. It has to be the right kind of concession too — something you can eat without taking your eyes off the screen, isn't messy, and that doesn't get you side-eyed by strangers because of how strong it smells. Even then, not all movie snacks are created equal; one, in particular, isn't worth lining up at the concession stand for.

Chowhound took on the herculean task of tasting and ranking 17 different classic movie theater snacks you'll find at most cinemas and sadly, Good & Plenty ended up being the worst of the lot. Despite being one of the United States' longest-living branded candies, there wasn't a lot of love for these licorice-flavored sweets. We found the anise flavor far too "biting and sharp," while the texture of the candy was comparable "to a wadded-up piece of chewing gum."

The one redeeming factor was its rather tempered sweetness; Good & Plenty isn't so cloying that you can't eat several pieces in one sitting, provided you actually like the taste of black licorice of course. Unfortunately, licorice itself is an incredibly divisive flavor — some of us find it virtually inedible, in fact — so you may be better off getting something else at the movies just to be safe.