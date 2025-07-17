The Single Best Burger At Burger King Isn't The Original Whopper
There's one item that's seemingly synonymous with Burger King, and that's the Whopper. The burger with a staggering amount of customizability has been a mainstay on Burger King's menu ever since it was introduced back in 1957. So when you're asked to point out the best burger out of Burger King's selection, you might rightfully assume that the iconic and emblematic original Whopper would easily take the proverbial crown. But that's where you'd be mistaken.
There's a lot to learn about the original Whopper, but one thing to note is that it does not get Chowhound's nod as the best burger that you can buy at Burger King. When we ranked every Burger King burger from worst to best, the original Whopper (and all other burgers) lost out to the eye-catching Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper. But perhaps even more surprising, the original Whopper only managed to place in sixth, losing out to the likes of the Bacon King and even the regular double cheeseburger. So even if you think Burger King and the Whopper go hand-in-hand, we believe it's worth branching out and seeing what the rest of the menu can offer you.
What makes the Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper stand out?
Giving the No. 1 position to a burger that was a limited time promotional item in collaboration with the movie "How To Train Your Dragon" might seem like a little bit of a cop-out. However, a quick look into the specs of this burger asserts the fact that the Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper is more than deserving of taking the title over the likes of the original Whopper.
First things first, the visual aspect of the burger, with its crimson-hued bun adorned with black sesame seeds, is striking compared to the rest of Burger King's brown and beige fare. But moving beyond mere visuals, the flame-grilled patty provides a nice smoky touch, which pairs very well with the fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion. Then there's the bonus of that melted cheese on the burger — something that does not come standard on the original Whopper. All of these elements combine to create a totally distinct Whopper that frankly outperforms its original counterpart. There may be a number of controversies associated with Burger King, but ranking the Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper as the fast food chain's best burger shouldn't be one of them.