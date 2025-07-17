The Single Best Burger At Burger King Isn't The Original Whopper

There's one item that's seemingly synonymous with Burger King, and that's the Whopper. The burger with a staggering amount of customizability has been a mainstay on Burger King's menu ever since it was introduced back in 1957. So when you're asked to point out the best burger out of Burger King's selection, you might rightfully assume that the iconic and emblematic original Whopper would easily take the proverbial crown. But that's where you'd be mistaken.

There's a lot to learn about the original Whopper, but one thing to note is that it does not get Chowhound's nod as the best burger that you can buy at Burger King. When we ranked every Burger King burger from worst to best, the original Whopper (and all other burgers) lost out to the eye-catching Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper. But perhaps even more surprising, the original Whopper only managed to place in sixth, losing out to the likes of the Bacon King and even the regular double cheeseburger. So even if you think Burger King and the Whopper go hand-in-hand, we believe it's worth branching out and seeing what the rest of the menu can offer you.