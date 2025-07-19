14 Gluten-Free Candy Bars Ranked Worst To Best

For anyone avoiding gluten, choosing candy can be surprisingly tricky. While many treats look safe at first glance, gluten often sneaks in through cookie bits, malt flavoring, or shared production lines, and finding a safe-to-eat treat can sometimes feel overwhelming. But rest assured, being gluten-free doesn't mean you have to skip the candy aisle — it just requires reading the ingredients and learning how to look for hidden gluten. Because when you know what to look for, it's easy to spot gluten in all kinds of foods, like seasonings, beverages, snacks, and even candy bars.

With nearly two decades of gluten-free living under my belt, I want to make things a little bit easier for others navigating a gluten-free lifestyle. Because if you're newer to the gluten-free life or trying to purchase gluten-free food for someone else in your life, you may not realize just how many everyday items are off the table. But thankfully, there are plenty of gluten-free candies and chocolates out there — you just need to know where to look.

Each chocolate bar was tasted and critiqued by me (the long-time gluten-free girl) and my husband (a man who eats all things gluten, all the time), so he and I both had high standards and expectations. Let's dive into the gluten-free candy bars worth unwrapping — no guesswork (or gluten) required.