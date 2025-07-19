14 Gluten-Free Candy Bars Ranked Worst To Best
For anyone avoiding gluten, choosing candy can be surprisingly tricky. While many treats look safe at first glance, gluten often sneaks in through cookie bits, malt flavoring, or shared production lines, and finding a safe-to-eat treat can sometimes feel overwhelming. But rest assured, being gluten-free doesn't mean you have to skip the candy aisle — it just requires reading the ingredients and learning how to look for hidden gluten. Because when you know what to look for, it's easy to spot gluten in all kinds of foods, like seasonings, beverages, snacks, and even candy bars.
With nearly two decades of gluten-free living under my belt, I want to make things a little bit easier for others navigating a gluten-free lifestyle. Because if you're newer to the gluten-free life or trying to purchase gluten-free food for someone else in your life, you may not realize just how many everyday items are off the table. But thankfully, there are plenty of gluten-free candies and chocolates out there — you just need to know where to look.
Each chocolate bar was tasted and critiqued by me (the long-time gluten-free girl) and my husband (a man who eats all things gluten, all the time), so he and I both had high standards and expectations. Let's dive into the gluten-free candy bars worth unwrapping — no guesswork (or gluten) required.
14. Honey Mama's
What makes Honey Mama's unique is its ability to create luscious, chocolatey treats that aren't technically chocolate. Instead of using chocolate liquor and cocoa butter, the brand uses a blend of cold-pressed coconut oil, raw honey, and dark cocoa powder to make its cocoa truffle bars.
The peanut butter cup flavor reminded us of chocolate peanut butter no-bake cookies — you know the ones! And the texture was definitely softer and more fudge-like than a typical chocolate bar. Other flavors include chocolate cake, coconut fudge, cherry hazelnut, and more.
Since the bars aren't made with any stabilizers, like soy lecithin, it's worth noting that, unlike the majority of candy bars, Honey Mama's bars aren't located in the shelf-stable aisles. Instead, you can find them in the refrigerated section at retailers including Natural Grocers, Sprouts, and Whole Foods — so be sure to pop them in your fridge when you get home for optimal taste and texture, if you don't plan to enjoy them right away.
13. Lindt
Many Lindt products contain gluten, but the brand does have a list of gluten-free chocolates on its website. This list includes a handful of truffle flavors, some dark chocolate bars, a couple of white chocolate bars, and a few surprising additions, like the cookies & crème bar and the original oat milk classic bar. After trying the oat milk bar, I really liked the light taste and the almost frothy mouth feel. The chocolate is smooth and creamy, and melts in your mouth quickly. This bar is available at a number of stores, including Publix, CVS, Walmart, and more.
Although the original oat milk bar is listed as gluten-free, Lindt includes an important disclaimer on the product's webpage to always check the label of the actual product being purchased, as online information may not always be up to date. This serves as a helpful reminder for anyone following a gluten-free diet — ingredient lists and manufacturing practices for any product can change at any time, so it's always best to double-check the packaging, even for products you've safely enjoyed before.
Additionally, it's worth noting that the other oat milk flavors aren't included on Lindt's gluten-free list. Even if their ingredient lists appear safe, these varieties are likely produced on shared equipment, posing a risk of cross-contact with gluten, and it's usually safer to avoid them.
12. Nelly's Organics
Nelly's Organics is another chocolate brand found in the refrigerated section that you might not know to look for. Made with whole-food ingredients and free of unnecessary fillers, Nelly's offers a variety of good-for-you bars that still taste satisfyingly sweet.
I tried the caramel nougat flavor, and while it's not a dead ringer for a Snickers bar, it's still an enjoyable treat. The caramel-nougat filling was tasty and naturally sweet, and the chocolate coating was smooth and creamy. One noticeable element was the shredded coconut, which might not appeal to everyone, but the added texture and flavor weren't bad.
All Nelly's Organics products are made in a wheat-free, gluten-free facility. Other flavors include chocolate peanut butter (which I've tried previously and it's delicious!), chunky almond butter, German chocolate, double chocolate, and more. Bars remain fresh for up to a week when left at room temperature, but truly, they're best enjoyed cold to make the most of the thick, fudgy texture. You can purchase Nelly's on the brand's website or in select grocers, including Sprouts and Whole Foods.
11. Schär
Schär is a staple brand in the gluten-free community, offering a wide range of products, including pasta, bread, cookies, and crackers. When it comes to chocolate bars, the Schär Twin Bar is a gluten-free take on a Kit Kat, and it makes a pretty good replacement.
The milk chocolate itself is super smooth and creamy, which is nice, but it was really sweet. The wafers weren't quite as crispy as a Kit Kat, and the bar as a whole was a bit soft at room temperature, so I didn't get a clean break. But overall, I think this one is worth a try. I definitely pop it in the fridge or freezer next time, though, to get that classic crunch! Twin Bars are available on the Schär website and can be found at a few other retailers, like Walmart and Kroger, too. Each package contains three two-bar packs.
Schär doesn't currently offer many other gluten-free chocolate bars — at least not in the United States — except for its Chocolix bar. Though much more difficult to find (it's not even listed on the brand's website), this gluten-free take on a Twix seems promising. And while not exactly a chocolate bar, Schär does make a gluten-free hazelnut truffle that rivals a Ferrero Rocher, too. Schär is a 100% gluten-free company, so everything it makes is celiac-safe, but it's important to note that a couple of the brand's other products contain gluten-free wheat starch, making them unsuitable for people with a wheat allergy. If that's something you need to avoid, it's always best to check the ingredients to stay safe!
10. Hu
Though Hu chocolates are produced on a shared line with tree nuts, soy, milk, and wheat, the brand ensures that allergen cleans are completed before each production, and all of its varieties are certified gluten-free. Hu currently makes nearly a dozen dark chocolate bars and five milk chocolate bars, with a nice variety of flavors, like crunchy mint dark chocolate and milk chocolate cashew butter.
After trying the hazelnut coffee dark chocolate bar, I discovered that Hu's chocolate is bold, and it's perfect for dark chocolate lovers who love intense flavors. I really liked that it included whole hazelnuts, though the coffee ground texture took me by surprise. It felt like dark roast hazelnut coffee, just in solid form — so, that basically means this chocolate bar counts as a breakfast food, right?
Hu products are naturally sweetened using unrefined coconut sugar, so the bars aren't super sweet. They definitely don't lack in flavor, but if you're not a fan of dark chocolate, these likely aren't the best choice for you. Hu products are available nationwide at retailers like Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Sprouts, and more. The brand also offers a variety of other chocolate products, including baking chocolate, chocolate hunks, and filled dark chocolate bites.
9 Unreal
Coconut is one of those hate-it-or-love-it ingredients, especially when it's paired with chocolate, but Unreal's certified gluten-free coconut bars are an obvious choice for coconut lovers. Each bar is packed with shredded coconut, and the chocolate is smooth and balances out the coconut flavor nicely.
Many of the brand's other products are also certified gluten-free, including its dark chocolate almond and peanut butter cups, milk and dark chocolate gems, and even the milk and dark chocolate pretzels. However, be sure to read the ingredients on the dark chocolate caramel nougat bars before purchasing. Though the brand recently redeveloped the recipe to make it gluten-free, the original is still on shelves at many retailers.
One thing about Unreal's products that I especially appreciate is how easy they are to find. Coconut bars and other Unreal products can be purchased online on the brand's website, Amazon, or Thrive Market, or found at many stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Sprouts, Walgreens, and more. You can also find larger packs at many Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's wholesale clubs.
8. Hershey
This roundup wouldn't be complete without mentioning the milk chocolate Hershey bar. Founded in 1894, the Hershey Company produces many gluten-free products, including classics like the original Hershey bar, Hershey Kisses, and Reese's peanut butter cups. However, it's always a good idea to check the ingredient labels regularly, as certain Hershey candies, like Twizzlers and the cookies 'n' creme bars, for example, unfortunately do contain gluten. Additionally, even if the original bar is labeled gluten-free, it doesn't mean the seasonal versions are as well — but I continue to hold out hope for gluten-free versions of holiday-shaped Reese's.
While some chocolate lovers find Hershey bars nostalgic and comforting, others consider them less flavorful or overly sweet compared to other chocolate brands. Still, Hershey bars remain a widely loved staple for their smooth melt and unbeatable familiarity. They're also conveniently located in nearly all retail and convenience stores, making for an easy-to-get gluten-free chocolate bar no matter where you are.
7. Glutino
Glutino's milk chocolate wafers are marketed as a snack, but they're essentially a chocolate bar. I like to think of them as another gluten-free take on a Kit Kat bar, and they're definitely a satisfying treat.
Each wafer bar is coated in a creamy milk chocolate that is sweet, but not overly sweet like some other milk chocolate brands. The gluten-free wafer is light, crispy, and delicious — no notes. Each pack contains 18 wafer bars.
Glutino just went through a major glow-up that hasn't made its way to all store shelves quite yet, so it's worth noting that the packaging pictured doesn't show the latest version of the product. However, the wafer recipe itself hasn't changed, so my review is the same, regardless of packaging. Glutino wafer bars are also available in vanilla and lemon flavors, and there are pink lemonade and chocolate peanut butter wafer bites. These products are available for purchase online through Amazon or in-store at retailers including Walmart, ShopRite, and Publix.
6. LOVO
Created in Switzerland, LOVO is a chocolate company that creates creamy, dairy-free, classically smooth Swiss chocolate. Currently, the brand makes four chocolate bar varieties: Almondmilk, Coconutmilk, Hazelnutmilk, and Oatmilk.
Of the four options, I tried the Hazelnutmilk bar, and really liked the nutty hazelnut flavor paired with the smooth, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate. The chocolate bar itself is a bit thicker than some other brands, like Lindt, for example, but I liked that it was a bit more of a firmer bite. While LOVO doesn't make any gluten-free claims on its packaging or website, none of its products are made with gluten — they even specify that the Oatmilk bar is made using gluten-free oats.
Thinking toward the future, since all of LOVO's existing bars are plain chocolate, I'd love to see additional options with fillings like whole hazelnuts or almonds, caramel, crisped rice, or even pistachio cream. You can purchase LOVO bars online through the brand's website or in stores like Walmart, Albertsons, and Sprouts.
5. Alter Eco
I tried Alter Eco's raspberry crème Truffle Thins bar, and was pleasantly surprised by the thin, smooth dark chocolate. The chocolate wasn't too dark or overpowering, and it paired well with the fruity filling. The raspberry filling tasted fresh and natural, and it was a good blend of sweet and tart. And while a fruit and chocolate combo isn't for everyone, if you're a fan, this flavor is definitely worth a try.
All of Alter Eco's chocolate bar flavors are gluten-free, with the exception of its dark salt and malt bar. However, it's worth noting that some additional flavors, such as burnt caramel, are made with wheat-based glucose syrup, so despite being gluten-free, those bars wouldn't be suitable for anyone with a wheat allergy.
You can find Alter Eco products online through Amazon or Thrive Market. Products are also available in-person at stores including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Wegman's, The Fresh Market, Hyvee, and more.
4. Trupo
Trupo is a relatively newer brand, compared to many others on this list, having launched on Kickstarter in 2020. The company was founded by twin brothers, Brian and Charlie Trupo, with the goal of creating ethical and delicious vegan chocolate products, which also happen to be gluten-free!
The peanut caramel nougat bar is meant to be an alternative to Snickers, though there's also some similarity to a Chocolatey Payday. It was sweet, but not too sweet, and the oat milk chocolate was light and creamy. Dairy or not, the chocolate itself was probably my favorite of the milk chocolate varieties reviewed.
The Trupo brothers have also created a number of other products, including marshmallow nougat bars, rice crunch bars, and Earth gems. Most recently, the Trupo team launched another Kickstarter to fund four additional products: vegan, gluten-free takes on Twix, Kit Kat, Reese's Take 5, and Milky Way — all of which will be available to the public in the coming months on the brand's website. Trupo products can also be found at some smaller retail stores across the country, but I'd love to see them pop up on national retailer shelves someday, too.
3. Chocolove
This mint crème bar is a must-try for anyone who loves a chocolate-mint combo. The thick minty fondant was creamy with just the right amount of mint flavoring, and the dark chocolate balanced with the mint nicely and wasn't overpowering. Each square starts melting in your mouth right away, and it's light and refreshing, rather than heavy. My only point for improvement is that the mint had oozed out of the chocolate a little bit, which made the chocolate bar stick to the pretty gold foil.
Chocolove offers a large variety of milk and dark chocolate bars, all of which are currently gluten-free. I'm especially interested in finding the brand's recently debuted milk chocolate gluten-free pretzel bar. The only exception to be aware of when it comes to Chocolove products is to double-check ingredients on seasonal gift-boxed items, as those limited-time items may sometimes contain gluten. Chocolove also offers a variety of chocolate bites, cups, and mini bars.
Chocolove products can be found at many retailers nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and more. Or, you can also buy flavors by the case on the Chocolove website.
2. NuGo
The NuGo dark chocolate pretzel bar is gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly, but it tastes indulgent, like a candy bar. And, yes, I know this one is technically a protein bar, but I swear, you wouldn't know it. It reminds me of a gluten-free version of a nostalgic, now-discontinued favorite: the Kudos bar.
It has the perfect balance of sweet and salty, and the texture is almost like biting into a chocolate-covered Rice Krispies treat — except, unlike Rice Krispies, you don't have to worry about the gluten here. The dark chocolate is smooth and not the slightest bit bitter, and the protein is just an added benefit. With a variety of flavors, I love that NuGo offers something for everyone's tastebuds, and, unlike some other protein bars, they actually taste good! NuGo offers a variety of flavors, some using dairy-based ingredients (like the vanilla yogurt bar), and some additional vegan options, too (like mint chocolate chip).
Another perk is that nearly all of NuGo's products are gluten-free, except for the fiber d'lish line. NuGo bars are widely available online and at retailers like Sprouts, Publix, Whole Foods, ShopRite, Kroger, Wegman's, and more.
1. Endangered Species
Endangered Species offers a wide variety of products, and all of them are certified gluten-free. The brand currently has 20 chocolate bars on the market, made up of a mix of milk and dark chocolate. With flavors like hazelnut toffee, blueberry, fudgy peanut butter, and cinnamon cayenne & cherries, there's quite literally an option for every taste bud.
I tried the caramel & sea salt bar and appreciated its smooth but firm texture. The dark chocolate leaned toward the milder side, but it balanced well with the sweet caramel filling. And while these ratings aren't influenced by the packaging, I couldn't help but love the gold foil wrapping — a fun touch that made me feel like I'd unwrapped a golden ticket straight out of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.
Endangered Species products can be purchased online on the brand's website or Amazon. You can also find a variety of products in retailers, including Walmart, Target, Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Winn-Dixie, ShopRite, Kroger, and more.
Methodology
These rankings were determined using three core criteria: taste, variety, and availability. Taste was my top priority — flavor quality, balance, and overall enjoyment made the biggest impact and helped brands stand out.
Because I reviewed just one product per brand, I also factored in the overall variety of gluten-free options each company offers. Brands with a broader selection of safe, appealing flavors moved their way up in the rankings, as this reflects a stronger commitment to serving gluten-free consumers.
Finally, I looked at availability. Chocolate bars that are easy to find — whether in major grocery chains, specialty stores, or online — earned points for convenience. Accessibility matters — even when it comes to chocolate — because everyone deserves access to a sweet treat.