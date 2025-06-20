Rice Is Gluten-Free, But Your Rice Krispies Cereal Might Not Be

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At first thought, Rice Krispies seems like the perfect cereal for anyone eating gluten-free. After all, the name literally starts with "rice," and the rice itself is naturally gluten-free. However, before you chuck a ton of these crispy grains into your mouth, it's important to note that while rice itself is generally safe to consume, crispy rice cereals might not be for everyone. Kellogg's Rice Krispies include malt flavoring, which is made from barley, and barley contains gluten.

Even though it feels like a safe choice, it doesn't belong in a gluten-free diet. For those with celiac disease or people with gluten sensitivity, even a small amount of barley can cause some serious digestive issues. And unfortunately, malt flavoring is one of those sneaky ingredients that tends to fly under the radar, unless you're actively looking for it.

The good news, however, is that even if you're trying to avoid gluten, you don't have to say goodbye to the iconic cereal. You can always improvise and make some delicious Rice Krispies treats. That way, you know exactly what you're consuming. There are many ingredients to incorporate into your Rice Krispies, and you can include or exclude any based on your personal preferences or diet. You could even give your Rice Krispies treats a savory twist.