Rice Is Gluten-Free, But Your Rice Krispies Cereal Might Not Be
At first thought, Rice Krispies seems like the perfect cereal for anyone eating gluten-free. After all, the name literally starts with "rice," and the rice itself is naturally gluten-free. However, before you chuck a ton of these crispy grains into your mouth, it's important to note that while rice itself is generally safe to consume, crispy rice cereals might not be for everyone. Kellogg's Rice Krispies include malt flavoring, which is made from barley, and barley contains gluten.
Even though it feels like a safe choice, it doesn't belong in a gluten-free diet. For those with celiac disease or people with gluten sensitivity, even a small amount of barley can cause some serious digestive issues. And unfortunately, malt flavoring is one of those sneaky ingredients that tends to fly under the radar, unless you're actively looking for it.
The good news, however, is that even if you're trying to avoid gluten, you don't have to say goodbye to the iconic cereal. You can always improvise and make some delicious Rice Krispies treats. That way, you know exactly what you're consuming. There are many ingredients to incorporate into your Rice Krispies, and you can include or exclude any based on your personal preferences or diet. You could even give your Rice Krispies treats a savory twist.
Things to look out for when buying crispy rice cereals
If you're not up for making your own Rice Krispies treats, then you just need to know what to look for in cereals. Luckily, there are crispy rice cereals available that are made without barley or malt. Some are clearly labeled as gluten-free, but even if they're not, a quick scan of the ingredients list will usually tell you what you need to know. If you don't see anything about barley, malt extract, or malted grains, you're probably in the clear.
Some store-brand or generic versions include malt, too, so keep your eyes peeled. It helps to look for cereals that are actually certified gluten-free. Brands like Nature's Path or One Degree Organics make their versions of puffed rice cereal using nothing but whole grains and natural sweeteners, so there's no sneaky barley in sight. Beyond just breakfast bowls and treats, though, choosing the right gluten-free cereal can also impact your daily nutrition. Some gluten-free rice cereals are made with whole-grain brown rice instead of white rice, which means you get more fiber and nutrients in every bite. That's why certifications from trusted gluten-free organizations can provide extra peace of mind.
So yes, rice is certainly gluten-free, but your Rice Krispies might not be. If you're staying away from gluten, check the labels and know what those small-print ingredients mean. And once you find a good substitute, you're set.