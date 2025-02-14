Are Hershey's Kisses Gluten-Free?
We could all use a little treat. Whether you simply have sweets on the brain or make a bit of dark chocolate a part of your daily ritual (the science says go for it!), it's never a bad idea to have some chocolate at arm's length. And all the better if that chocolate is bite-sized, conveniently packaged, and ready to unwrap and enjoy whenever the craving hits.
Hershey's Kisses deliver just the thing. The classic teardrop-shaped treat of a little dollop of milk chocolate individually wrapped in foil is as iconic as it gets, a mainstay in the candy aisle year-round that's also offered in seasonal colors and flavors for various holidays. But are the staple treats gluten-free? For those with celiacs or gluten sensitivities, you're in luck. The Hershey Company, which makes Reese's Cups and many other treats besides just the teeny chocolates, happily contribute to the list of gluten-free candies.
The company publishes a page on its website listing out its gluten-free products, which, happily for chocolate lovers, includes many Hershey's Kisses. The treats listed on this directory have been deemed gluten-free in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's guidelines. So, if you have a sweet tooth and avoid gluten in your diet, you can rest easy knowing that the classic milk chocolate Hershey's Kisses and many of the company's other candies are fair game for snacking.
Not all flavors of Hershey's Kisses are gluten-free
While chocolate treats should, in theory, have fairly straightforward and gluten-free ingredient lists — composed mostly of cocoa, sugar, milk fat, and other dairy in some cases, many products' ingredients lists are not as short or simple as we'd hope. The good news is many varieties of Hershey's kisses are made with little more than just those basic ingredients, making them within limits for gluten-free chocolate lovers. However, that isn't the case for all of them.
The best way to ensure The Hershey Company's products, Kisses or otherwise, are gluten-free is to scan the label. According to the company's website, the safe list includes 37 total varieties, including the classic milk chocolate, dark chocolate, giant candy, special Easter and Valentine's Day flavors, and more. However, some other specialized renditions, such as the cookies and cream Kisses, birthday cake-flavored candies, milk chocolate Kisses with almonds, and several other flavors, are not listed on the gluten-free page and are thus not safe for those avoiding gluten.
All Kisses do contain milk ingredients, so for the dairy-free crowd, you'll need to turn to other options. Luckily, The Hershey Company is slowly but surely adding milk-free options to their portfolio, like the new plant-based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and plant-based classic chocolate bars. The brand makes it easy to search their entire line of products filtering by dietary needs, so all sweet tooths, no matter their diet, can find their perfect sweet treat match.