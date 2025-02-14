Are Hershey's Kisses Gluten-Free?

We could all use a little treat. Whether you simply have sweets on the brain or make a bit of dark chocolate a part of your daily ritual (the science says go for it!), it's never a bad idea to have some chocolate at arm's length. And all the better if that chocolate is bite-sized, conveniently packaged, and ready to unwrap and enjoy whenever the craving hits.

Hershey's Kisses deliver just the thing. The classic teardrop-shaped treat of a little dollop of milk chocolate individually wrapped in foil is as iconic as it gets, a mainstay in the candy aisle year-round that's also offered in seasonal colors and flavors for various holidays. But are the staple treats gluten-free? For those with celiacs or gluten sensitivities, you're in luck. The Hershey Company, which makes Reese's Cups and many other treats besides just the teeny chocolates, happily contribute to the list of gluten-free candies.

The company publishes a page on its website listing out its gluten-free products, which, happily for chocolate lovers, includes many Hershey's Kisses. The treats listed on this directory have been deemed gluten-free in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's guidelines. So, if you have a sweet tooth and avoid gluten in your diet, you can rest easy knowing that the classic milk chocolate Hershey's Kisses and many of the company's other candies are fair game for snacking.