The Party Appetizer Faux Pas Ina Garten Just Can't Stand

Imagine that you're at an intimate soirée right now. You look fantastic, everyone laughs at your jokes, and the hors d'oeuvres are terrific. Soon, you are introduced to a charming stranger who reaches out to take your hand. But you're already negotiating a glass of Sancerre and a little plastic cup of ceviche with a tiny spoon. Before you can find a place to put something, anything down, the potential new friend — or more — has been twirled in another direction. None of this would have happened if Ina Garten was in charge.

In her book, "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics," the former gourmet store proprietor, enduring food world star, and repeat author Ina Garten names "appetizers that take two hands" as No. 1 on her list of 10 things never to serve at a dinner party. Although that ceviche from our star-crossed scenario may have seemed terrific to taste, it's actually just the kind of two-hander that Garten would have swapped for something more convenient. The prosciutto-wrapped figs and the Gorgonzola-stuffed endive leaves that appear elsewhere in the book, instead, are solidly one-handers because, not only can you hold them solo, they are not accompanied by any cumbersome hardware, either.