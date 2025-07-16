These Are The Absolute Worst Frozen Bean Burritos You Can Buy

Burritos are portable, proteinaceous, and protean. Or, to put it in a non-alliterative way, they're known for being easy to carry, packed with protein, and versatile. Fill them with black beans, pinto beans, meat, veggies, rice, a variety of sauces and toppings — there are so many ways to make a great burrito. But, of course, there are also plenty of ways to mess up a burrito, as straightforward as the basic concept is — even a simple bean burrito.

When Chowhound ranked 10 frozen bean burritos available at your average grocery store, it found some real standouts. The top three burritos (Amy's Kitchen Black Bean Burritos; Trader Joe's Bean, Rice & Cheese Burritos; and Vista Hermosa's Bueno Bean & Oaxaca Cheese Burritos) all played with ingredients, tastes, and textures in a way that put them firmly above the rest. On the other end of the spectrum, the losers were primarily made up of bland refried beans and tended to explode when cooked.

The worst offender was the El Monterey Bean & Cheese Burrito. Not only was the bean filling basically flavorless, the ratio of beans to tortilla was off. A cross-section of the burrito shows a small pocket of beans underneath dense tortilla layers. The visual effect is reminiscent of a stuffed croissant, although sadly, the tortilla was dry and disappointing. Furthermore, whether you cooked it in the air fryer or microwave, you just couldn't win. The air fryer enhanced the burrito's dryness, while the microwave enhanced the blandness of the beans.