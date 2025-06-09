Here's Where Matty Matheson Gets His Favorite Chicago Hot Dog

Gene and Jude's keeps things simple, and it's enough to wow the stars of the culinary world — and be awarded the honor of having the best hot dog in the country by Reader's Digest. As Matty Matheson told Esquire, "Gene and Jude's is by far my favorite hot dog in all of Chicagoland. It's the perfect size and snap and I always get it with an orange pop. Two dogs, mustard, onion, sport peppers, and extra salt on the fries." The tiny hot dog shop only offers four food items on its menu: a hot dog and a double dog — both typically served with mustard, relish, onion, and sport peppers (an ingredient combo known as a "Depression Dog" because of its origins) — with fries. You can also order a corn roll tamale or just a side of fries. That's it.

Like ketchup on your hot dog, a blasphemous topping in Chicago? Or maybe simply sitting at a table while you eat? Then Gene and Jude's isn't for you. The restaurant's website boldly claims, "No Seats. No Ketchup. No Pretense. No Nonsense." In an interview for the Every Day With Rachael Ray magazine, Joe Mormino — the son of original part-owner Gene — says the restaurant didn't even offer napkins until 1978 to keep prices down (via Gene and Jude's). Today, Gene and Jude's continue to keep costs low, as the most expensive option on its four-item menu is the $5.55 double dog with fries.

There's no doubt Chicago is known for its hot dogs. So if you're ever visiting and want a true hot dog experience with no frills, be sure to drop in to Gene and Jude's. Just don't dare ask for ketchup.