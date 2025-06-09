Here's Where Matty Matheson Gets His Favorite Chicago Hot Dog
If you're an avid watcher of FX's popular show "The Bear," or if you're just a fanatic foodie who knows almost every celebrity chef, then Matty Matheson is likely no stranger to you. On the show, he plays Neil Fak — the tattooed, quirky, and kind mechanic-turned-restaurant server. But, in real life, he's a renowned chef who runs seven restaurants in the United States and Canada and owns the Canadian-based Matheson Food Company.
Since "The Bear" is filmed in Chicago, Matheson has become familiar with many restaurants in the Windy City. While you might think a chef of Matheson's caliber might prefer Michelin-starred restaurants and budget-breaking tasting menus (he does love a good steakhouse), one of his favorites turns out to be a hole-in-the-wall hot dog shop named Gene and Jude's. In an interview with Esquire in 2024, Matheson talks about six of his favorite Chicago restaurants: A deli, steakhouse, taco shop, Italian restaurant, Mr. Beef (the restaurant that inspired "The Bear"), and the iconic Gene and Jude's all make the list. But what's so special about this hot dog spot in particular?
Why are Gene and Jude's hot dogs so tasty (and famous)?
Gene and Jude's keeps things simple, and it's enough to wow the stars of the culinary world — and be awarded the honor of having the best hot dog in the country by Reader's Digest. As Matty Matheson told Esquire, "Gene and Jude's is by far my favorite hot dog in all of Chicagoland. It's the perfect size and snap and I always get it with an orange pop. Two dogs, mustard, onion, sport peppers, and extra salt on the fries." The tiny hot dog shop only offers four food items on its menu: a hot dog and a double dog — both typically served with mustard, relish, onion, and sport peppers (an ingredient combo known as a "Depression Dog" because of its origins) — with fries. You can also order a corn roll tamale or just a side of fries. That's it.
Like ketchup on your hot dog, a blasphemous topping in Chicago? Or maybe simply sitting at a table while you eat? Then Gene and Jude's isn't for you. The restaurant's website boldly claims, "No Seats. No Ketchup. No Pretense. No Nonsense." In an interview for the Every Day With Rachael Ray magazine, Joe Mormino — the son of original part-owner Gene — says the restaurant didn't even offer napkins until 1978 to keep prices down (via Gene and Jude's). Today, Gene and Jude's continue to keep costs low, as the most expensive option on its four-item menu is the $5.55 double dog with fries.
There's no doubt Chicago is known for its hot dogs. So if you're ever visiting and want a true hot dog experience with no frills, be sure to drop in to Gene and Jude's. Just don't dare ask for ketchup.